Korean LPGA golfers enjoy strong bounce-back season in 2025

The 2025 LPGA season has concluded with the Korean contingent having put together a bounce-back effort following a sluggish year.Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand won the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Sunday, shooting a 26-under 262 for her third title of 2025.The dominant performance provided a fitting end to Thitikul's memorable season. The only player with more than two victories this year, the Thai star also captured the Player of the Year points race, the Vare Trophy as the scoring leader and the money title with over $7.5 million, a new tour record.Korea saw seven players reach the winner's circle this season, compared with just three champions in 2024.Kim A-lim won the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in February, just three months after winning the Lotte Championship for her second career LPGA title.Kim Hyo-joo then won the Ford Championship in March, and it was followed by Ryu Hae-ran's win at the Black Desert Championship in May.Im Jin-hee and Lee So-mi then joined forces for the Dow Championship title in June, each earning her maiden LPGA title at the annual team competition.Two more Korean players claimed a victory in October. First, it was Korean tour star Hwang You-min winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii while playing on a sponsor's invitation. By notching that victory as a nonmember, Hwang earned her LPGA card for the 2026 season.Later in the month, veteran Kim Sei-young ended a five-year title drought by capturing the BMW Ladies Championship title in the southern town of Haenam — about a 30-minute drive from her hometown of Yeongam. She was the top Korean at the Tour Championship, finishing alone in sixth at 16-under.No Korean won more than once this year. Kim Hyo-joo posted three runner-up finishes, including one at the season's first major, the Chevron Championship, where she lost in a five-way playoff.At No. 5, Kim was the top Korean in the Player of the Year standings. She also had the lowest scoring average among her countrywomen at 69.87 per round.Choi Hye-jin, despite not winning a tournament, earned the most money among Korean players with over $2.15 million, thanks to her nine top-10 finishes in 24 starts.Yonhap