Speed skater Kim Jun-ho wins bronze for 2nd World Cup medal in Canada

Speed skater Kim Jun-ho has claimed his second straight medal at the latest World Cup event in Canada, adding bronze to his earlier gold medal.Kim finished third in the men's 500 meters with a time of 33.99 seconds at the second International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup of the season at the Olympic Oval in Calgary on Sunday.On the previous day, Kim had won gold with the identical time of 33.99 seconds in the first 500-meter race, finishing ahead of Jenning De Boo of the Netherlands and Jordan Stolz of the United States.On Sunday, Stolz won gold in 33.79 seconds, and Damian Zurek of Poland took silver in 33.85 seconds.Kim had the third-fastest opening 100-meter split with 9.45 seconds, faster than both Stolz and Zurek, but Kim came home in 24.54, while Stolz did so in 24.26 and Zurek in 24.16.Kim now has three medals through two World Cup events, having won bronze in the season opener in Utah with a national record time of 33.78 seconds on Nov. 16.Also on Sunday in Calgary, Chung Jae-won took silver in the men's mass start with a time of 7:42.74, 0.23 seconds behind the winner, Andrea Giovannini of Italy. Stolz won bronze in 7:42.83.Yonhap