Mamdani stands by Trump criticism despite friendly White House meeting

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani didn't back down in an interview that aired Sunday from past criticism that President Donald Trump acted like a despot and a fascist after a surprisingly friendly White House meeting between the two men.The newly elected democratic socialist and the Republican president have fiercely criticized each other in the past. Trump called Mamdani a “100 percent Communist Lunatic” in a social media post following the incoming mayor's election victory, and Mamdani has said Trump was attacking democracy. Yet the two political foils emerged smiling after the meeting Friday and spoke of shared goals.Pressed about his past criticism during a "Meet the Press" interview conducted Saturday, Mamdani said his views remained unchanged."Everything that I’ve said in the past, I continue to believe," Mamdani said. "And that’s the thing that I think is important in our politics, is that we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table, because I’m not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I’m coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers."Trump had brushed aside Mamdani’s criticisms Friday and even jumped in on his defense several times. When a reporter asked if Mamdani stood by his comments that Trump is a fascist, Trump interjected before Mamdani could fully answer the question.“That’s OK. You can just say yes. OK?” Trump said. “It’s easier. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind.”Asked about the fascist criticism on "Meet the Press," Mamdani said, "That’s something that I’ve said in the past. I say it today."Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said on CNN’s "State of the Union" (2009-) talk show that Trump wants to work with everybody who cares about the future of the American people.“We’re at times disagreeing about policies,” Hassett said, “but I think that the objective of making life better for everybody is something that a lot of people share on the Democratic and Republican side.”Though far apart politically, the White House meeting offered potential political benefits for both men. The incoming mayor was able to meet one-on-one with the president, and Trump got to talk about affordability, an issue that is increasingly important to voters.AP