 Tokyo soba chain removes sign asking tourists to avoid lunchtime
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 15:36
A sign posted to Nadai Fuji Soba's Tokyo branch asks travelers to avoid lunchtime in consideration of local workers and students, as shown in this photo uploaded to X. The sign has been taken down, according to the soba chain's headquarters. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Tokyo branch of a budget soba chain removed a sign asking tourists to avoid lunchtime after its headquarters intervened, reigniting debate in Japan over growing frustration with over tourism.
 
The Nadai Fuji Soba store posted the notice after receiving steady complaints from local customers who said foreign visitors come in large numbers and make it difficult to use the restaurant, according to headquarters.
 

A photo shared on social media showed the sign at a Nadai Fuji Soba outlet asking “travelers” to "avoid lunchtime" and stating that the shop prioritizes nearby workers and students. 
 
The message appeared in Japanese, English, Korean, Cantonese and both traditional and simplified Chinese.
 
Reactions online were divided. Some users welcomed the move, saying tourists crowd entrances with luggage or linger at tables during peak hours. 
 
One Tokyo resident wrote that “tourists stand at the entrance with big suitcases and block the passage,” while another said, “I need to finish lunch quickly and get back to work, but tourists keep sitting, and the seats don’t open up.”
 
Others criticized the approach as unfriendly to visitors who had paid to come to Japan. Several said the branch could have suggested off-peak hours instead of telling travelers not to come, calling the wording impolite.
 
Nadai Fuji Soba’s headquarters said the branch acted on its own and that it ordered the sign removed because it could offend customers. 
 
The chain apologized, saying that although lunchtime crowds are heavy, "tourists bringing in luggage is not a problem, and headquarters also failed to manage the situation properly."
 
The 24-hour standing soba chain is known for low prices, with its most expensive dish costing 930 yen ($6), and is popular with students and office workers seeking quick meals.
 
Japan continues to see record inbound travel, driven in part by the weak yen. From January to September, 31.65 million foreigners visited the country, surpassing 30 million in the shortest period on record and intensifying concerns about overtourism in major cities.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
