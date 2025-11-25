Kospi opens higher on revived hopes for Fed rate cut

Shares opened sharply higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on revived hopes for a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and eased AI uncertainties.The benchmark Kospi added 64.02 points, or 1.66 percent, to 3,910.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Major U.S. stocks closed higher Monday as investors were buoyed by some dovish comments from Fed members and eased concerns over inflated AI valuation.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.69 percent.In Seoul, shares opened higher across the board.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 3.1 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 3.27 percent.Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.87 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 1.09 percent.Shinhan Financial Group, a major banking group, went up 2.62 percent, and Celltrion, a leading pharmaceutical firm, added 1.21 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,475.4 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 0.12 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,477.1 won.Yonhap