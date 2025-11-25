Dongsuh Food brightens mornings with Maxim’s ‘color of happiness’ merch
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 09:27
Maxim, Dongsuh Food’s popular coffee mix that has been a part of Koreans’ lives for over 40 years, is set for a new look that encapsulates the brand’s core value of happiness with every cup of coffee.
The company into the trend of “feeleconomy” — a term combining “feel” and “economy” that emphasizes personal satisfaction and experiential value over functional features — with special “Color of Maxim” packaging under the concept of “If happiness has a color.”
Along with the new look is a line of merchandise featuring its signature colors of yellow, orange and ivory, which represent its flagship products: Mocha Gold, White Gold and Supreme Gold. The lineup features everyday items such as towels, slippers and cups designed to offer consumers a fresh and enjoyable way to engage with Maxim through common household goods.
Maxim’s Cup Type Indicator cup merchandise is finding popularity among millennials. The ceramic relplica of the classic white paper cups the coffee is often associated with comes in four variants: the “perfect” type containing no creases, the “destructor” type that appears crushed, the “opener” type with a bent rim for pouring and an “anxious” type with a rim that appears chewed. Consumers are sharing the glassware as a personalization of the “Maxim color experience.”
The new look extends to limited-edition collaboration packaging with Kakao Friends, Universal Studios, Minions and Mischievous Loopy, infusing a fresh identity into the brand.
Dongsuh Food continues to consistently introduce pop-up stores that bring the Maxim brand to consumers. This year, the company opened the “Maxim Gaok” in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, the ancient capital of Korea. The event brought together Korean hospitality and Maxim’s warm brand sentiment under the roof of a hanok (traditional Korean house).
A Dongsuh Food representative said, “For many years, Maxim has shared the message of ‘happiness’ with consumers through unique experiences and moments of everyday delight. We will continue our efforts to ensure that people of all generations can enjoy special moments with Maxim.”
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
