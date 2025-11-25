Delegation visits Vietnam for urban rail cooperation, potential projects

A government delegation traveled to Vietnam on Tuesday to explore cooperation opportunities for Korean firms in the Southeast Asian country's urban railway sector, the transport ministry said.The delegation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will hold meetings with senior transport officials and industry representatives in the country, including Nguyen Tuong Van, Vietnam's vice minister of construction, during its four-day trip.On Thursday, the delegation will host the Korea-Vietnam Urban Railway Cooperation Forum in Hanoi, with around 100 metro officials and industry representatives from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang scheduled to attend.Korean rail organizations, including the Korea Railroad Corporation and Seoul Metro, will present proposals on technology cooperation, training programs and project implementation at the event.Yonhap