 Insurance firms' lending down for 3rd straight quarter in Q3
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Insurance firms' lending down for 3rd straight quarter in Q3

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 09:10
The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, is pictured in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, is pictured in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

 
Loans extended by insurance companies in Korea fell for the third consecutive quarter in the third quarter of the year amid tightened lending rules, data showed Tuesday.
 
Insurers' outstanding loans had reached 261.4 trillion won ($177.2 billion) as of the end of September, down 4 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Related Article

 
The on-quarter decrease was attributed to a decline in loans extended both to households and businesses.
 
Household lending stood at 133.3 trillion won as of end-September, down 1.1 trillion won from the previous quarter, and corporate lending shrank by 3 trillion won to 128 trillion won over the cited period.
 
The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or interest unpaid for at least a month, stood at 0.81 percent at end-September, down 0.02 percentage point from three months earlier, according to the financial watchdog.
 
The rate of insurers' nonperforming loans came to 0.98 percent at the end of September, also down 0.02 percentage point from three months earlier, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags korea insurance loans

More in Industry

Multibillionaire Mukesh Ambani arrives in Korea for meeting with Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong

Insurance firms' lending down for 3rd straight quarter in Q3

Korean firms call for USMCA extension ahead of next year's joint review

Widespread abuse of five-person labor law leading to overwork and abuse, say advocates

Korean Air, Incheon Int'l Airport to build new $119M maintenance hangar

Related Stories

Hefty bonuses at financial companies (KOR)

Hefty bonuses at financial companies

Insurance firms' loans drop significantly on-year in Q3

Household credit rises sharply, driven by savings banks, credit unions

Delinquency ratio on bank loans rises for second month in a row
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)