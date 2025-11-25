Insurance firms' lending down for 3rd straight quarter in Q3

Loans extended by insurance companies in Korea fell for the third consecutive quarter in the third quarter of the year amid tightened lending rules, data showed Tuesday.Insurers' outstanding loans had reached 261.4 trillion won ($177.2 billion) as of the end of September, down 4 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.The on-quarter decrease was attributed to a decline in loans extended both to households and businesses.Household lending stood at 133.3 trillion won as of end-September, down 1.1 trillion won from the previous quarter, and corporate lending shrank by 3 trillion won to 128 trillion won over the cited period.The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or interest unpaid for at least a month, stood at 0.81 percent at end-September, down 0.02 percentage point from three months earlier, according to the financial watchdog.The rate of insurers' nonperforming loans came to 0.98 percent at the end of September, also down 0.02 percentage point from three months earlier, the data showed.Yonhap