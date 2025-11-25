 Overseas card spending hits record high in Q3 on rising travel demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Overseas card spending hits record high in Q3 on rising travel demand

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 14:42
Travelers move through and shop inside the duty-free area of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

Travelers move through and shop inside the duty-free area of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Koreans' overseas card spending reached an all-time high in the third quarter, driven by increased overseas travel during the summer holiday period, data showed Tuesday.
 
Overseas credit and debit card spending reached a record $5.93 billion in the July to September period, up 7.3 percent from the previous quarter, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
The previous record was $5.71 billion in the third quarter of 2024.
 
"The increase was mainly attributable to higher demand for overseas travel during the summer vacation period, while transactions from overseas online shopping remained at a similar level to the previous quarter," a BOK official said.
 
Government data showed that the number of outbound travelers rose 4.8 percent on quarter to 7.09 million in the third quarter, while overseas online shopping made with credit cards edged down 1.2 percent to $1.53 billion.
 
By card type, spending with credit cards and debit cards increased 7.4 percent and 7.3 percent on-quarter, respectively, during the cited period.
 
Meanwhile, non-residents' card spending in Korea reached $3.76 billion in the third quarter, slightly below the $3.79 billion posted in the second quarter when the figure hit a record high.

Yonhap
tags card overseas Q3 spending

More in Industry

Delegation visits Vietnam for urban rail cooperation, potential projects

Korean construction firms to explore cooperation projects with multilateral development banks

Overseas card spending hits record high in Q3 on rising travel demand

SK Group's exports up 20% during January to September on chip demand boost

Gov't to align emissions trading system with minimum reduction target to ease corporate burden

Related Stories

Overseas card spending drops the most in two decades

Card spending falls in January as economic slowdown continues

Card spending climbs nearly 7% in third quarter

Korea's card spending jumps 4.8% on year in Q1

Credit card spending shows coronavirus impact
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)