Reliance chief, Samsung chairman discuss cooperation on 6G, data center
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 18:30 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 19:32
- LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Group and Reliance Industries — India’s largest conglomerate spanning petrochemicals, energy and telecommunications — held talks on broadening cooperation for Reliance’s planned $30 billion artificial intelligence data center, with the discussions extending to 6G network equipment.
The Korean conglomerate is expected to work with Reliance on 6G, energy storage systems and battery solutions for the upcoming AI campus, following a meeting in Seoul between Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest individual. During Ambani’s one-day visit on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed cooperation across Samsung’s key business pillars, including semiconductors, telecommunications, data centers, batteries and construction.
Reliance, which is seeking to broaden its portfolio beyond petrochemicals and retail into advanced information technology, plans to build a major AI data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The site is projected to have a capacity of up to 3 gigawatts — far exceeding most of today’s largest data centers, which typically operate below 1 gigawatt. Reliance aims to turn the western Indian city into a major AI hub, backed by partnerships with global tech giants such as Nvidia, Meta and Google Cloud.
Ambani and Lee toured Samsung’s Giheung and Hwaseong semiconductor campuses in Gyeonggi. Ambani also experienced Samsung’s latest technologies in extended reality and RGB displays. The discussions continued at a banquet attended by the heads of key Samsung affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDI, Samsung SDS, Samsung Heavy Industries, Samsung E&A and Samsung C&T.
Samsung has served as the exclusive telecommunications equipment provider for Reliance for over a decade, supporting the Indian group’s more than 40 trillion won ($27 billion) investment to roll out a nationwide 4G LTE network beginning in 2012. The two companies also signed a supply agreement for 5G radio access network equipment in December 2022.
Lee and Ambani last met publicly at the July 2024 wedding of Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani. Lee was the only Korean business leader invited to all three weddings of Ambani’s children — in 2018, 2019 and 2024.
