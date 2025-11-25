 SK Group's exports up 20% during January-September on chip demand boost
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 12:13
 
SK hynix's headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi is seen on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

SK Group said Tuesday that groupwide exports climbed 20 percent over the first nine months of 2025 from a year earlier, backed by strong performance of its semiconductor arm, SK hynix.
 
Combined exports of SK Group came to 87.8 trillion won ($59.5 billion) over the January-September period, compared with 73.7 trillion won posted in the previous year, the business group said.
 

The group's exports are projected to reach 120 trillion won for all of 2025, up from the previous year's 102.5 trillion won, recording over 100 trillion won for the second straight year, according to SK.
 
The conglomerate attributed the growth to strong demand for SK hynix's high bandwidth memory products, with the chip subsidiary accounting for 65 percent of the group's total exports during the period.
 
In 2024, the chipmaker took up 54 percent of SK Group's exports.
 
The amount of corporate taxes paid by SK hynix came to 4.3 trillion won over the nine-month period, soaring from just 94 billion won posted a year earlier, the group added.

Yonhap
