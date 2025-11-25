Samsung Electronics promotes 161 executives amid AI drive

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it has promoted 161 executives under its regular personnel reshuffle in line with efforts to bolster readiness for the global AI boom.The promotion included 51 executive vice presidents and 93 vice presidents, the Korean tech giant said in a release.The total number of executives promoted is up from 137 during last year's regular reshuffle, marking the first on-year rise since 2021.Samsung Electronics promoted 214 executives in 2021.The company said the promotion included young employees in their 30s and 40s, reflecting its efforts to continue a "generational transition" in management amid business uncertainties."In order to promptly execute future strategic businesses, we have appointed competitive talents who have demonstrated capabilities in areas including AI, robotics and semiconductors," the company said.Samsung Electronics said the reshuffle "laid the foundation for sustainable growth by securing future technology leadership."Yonhap