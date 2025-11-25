 Samsung Electronics promotes 161 executives amid AI drive
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics promotes 161 executives amid AI drive

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 11:24
Employees of Samsung Electronics are seen entering the compnay's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul on July 10. [NEWS1]

Employees of Samsung Electronics are seen entering the compnay's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul on July 10. [NEWS1]

 
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it has promoted 161 executives under its regular personnel reshuffle in line with efforts to bolster readiness for the global AI boom.
 
The promotion included 51 executive vice presidents and 93 vice presidents, the Korean tech giant said in a release.
 

Related Article

 
The total number of executives promoted is up from 137 during last year's regular reshuffle, marking the first on-year rise since 2021.
 
Samsung Electronics promoted 214 executives in 2021.
 
The company said the promotion included young employees in their 30s and 40s, reflecting its efforts to continue a "generational transition" in management amid business uncertainties.
 
"In order to promptly execute future strategic businesses, we have appointed competitive talents who have demonstrated capabilities in areas including AI, robotics and semiconductors," the company said.
 
Samsung Electronics said the reshuffle "laid the foundation for sustainable growth by securing future technology leadership."

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung Electronics executives personnel reshuffle

More in Industry

SK Group's exports up 20% during January-September on chip demand boost

Gov't to align emissions trading system with minimum reduction target to ease corporate burden

Samsung Electronics promotes 161 executives amid AI drive

Multibillionaire Mukesh Ambani arrives in Korea for meeting with Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong

Insurance firms' lending down for 3rd straight quarter in Q3

Related Stories

Samsung Electronics shakes up, consolidates management

Samsung Electronics appoints its first female president

CJ names new CEOs, many of them younger

More women in corporate leadership roles in Korea

Samsung reshuffles leadership pack to strengthen hand in AI chip space
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)