Tesla's Full Self-Driving rolls out in Korea as authorities stress driver liability
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 19:33
Tesla has begun rolling out its supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software in Korea, with drivers testing the system in real traffic even as regulators stress that responsibility in the event of an accident still lies entirely with the person behind the wheel.
“During the two-hour drive, I only stepped on the accelerator about four times to give the car a go-ahead signal,” wrote a user on X under the handle “Tesla Chan,” describing their test-drive of Tesla’s supervised FSD function. “All perception, judgment, control and execution were carried out by FSD.”
The “Tesla Chan” account also posted a video showing the FSD system navigating through dense areas of central Seoul, from Uijeongbu to Jogye Temple, Seoul City Hall, Gwanghwamun and finally to the Jamwon Han River Park parking lot. The poster sat in the driver’s seat, eyes on the road, but barely touched the steering wheel.
Tesla Korea rolled out a supervised FSD software update for general consumers on Sunday, according to the auto industry. Carmakers are now watching closely to see how Tesla’s autonomous driving push could ripple across the industry.
Footage of hands-free driving is quickly spreading on YouTube and social media, drawing a surprising response from consumers. However, many still voice concerns about safety.
The update applies to Model S and Model X vehicles manufactured or imported from the United States that are equipped with Hardware 4.0 and have purchased the FSD option, priced at 9,043,000 won ($6,200).
Unlike type approval systems in many countries, Korea uses a "self-certification" model, where manufacturers certify their own vehicles. Under the Korea-U.S. FTA, up to 50,000 vehicles per year that meet U.S. safety standards may be imported to Korea, meaning there has been no barrier to importing FSD-capable cars.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport confirmed that the FSD functionality, previously disabled, has now been unlocked by Tesla.
A total of 801 Model S and 1,902 Model X vehicles were registered in Korea between 2023 and October this year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association. How many of these were equipped with the FSD option is unknown.
Driver responsible in case of accident
The Land Ministry confirmed Tesla has self-certified its supervised FSD as a Level 2 system under the Society of Automotive Engineers’ six-level classification of autonomous driving.
Level 2 refers to a driver assistance system — not an autonomous vehicle. While the system assists, the driver must remain engaged at all times, eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Level 3, considered the threshold for autonomous driving, allows the system to handle driving until it requests human intervention.
Korea also only classifies vehicles as autonomous at Level 3 or higher. This means that even if Tesla’s FSD perceives and judges conditions and controls and executes driving functions on its own, Korean law still treats the vehicle as a regular car — placing accident liability on the driver, not the manufacturer.
"Some of Tesla's FSD features may function at a Level 3 standard,” said an industry expert, “but given the early stage of operation and legal liability concerns, it appears Tesla chose to certify the system as Level 2."
Hands off the wheel as long as eyes stay forward
Tesla Korea’s user manual for supervised FSD states: “Drivers must remain attentive at all times and be prepared to take control.”
The vehicle’s interior camera monitors the driver’s gaze and the position of the driver’s hands and arms.
Still, the user behind the X account "Tesla Chan" told the JoongAng Ilbo that no warning or intervention occurred even when not holding the steering wheel.
“If the system detects that the driver is not looking ahead, messages like ‘Pay attention’ or ‘Touch the steering wheel’ appear,” said the user. “If ignored, control is handed back to the driver.”
In other words, so long as the driver’s eyes stay forward, FSD continues to operate — even if the steering wheel is untouched.
Is there a legal issue with not having to hold the steering wheel? According to Article 48, Clause 1 of Korea’s Road Traffic Act, all drivers must “precisely operate the steering and braking systems, as well as other mechanisms, of their vehicles.”
“It’s difficult to say that simply not holding the steering wheel violates safe driving obligations,” said a police official. “But if a driver fails to intervene in a situation where the system malfunctions, there may be grounds for punishment.”
Will U.S.-made Teslas gain traction in Korea?
Some industry observers say the supervised FSD rollout could lead to a surge in U.S.-manufactured Teslas in the Korean market.
As of October this year, 47,962 Teslas were registered in Korea, most of them Chinese-made Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. U.S.-made premium models like the Model X and S, which cost more than 100 million won, have seen limited demand.
But if the U.S.-made Model Y Standard Range becomes available in Korea, consumers may gain access to FSD for 40 to 50 million won.
Hyundai Motor, for its part, announced at a developers’ conference in April that it plans to mass-produce Level 2+ autonomous driving technology using its proprietary ETRI AI system starting in 2027. The company currently offers Highway Driving Assist 2, which operates only on expressways and is not yet permitted in urban environments.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
