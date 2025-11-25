 Ready for launch
Ready for launch

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 21:04
The Nuri space rocket stands upright on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Nov. 25. [KARI]

The Nuri space rocket stands upright on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Nov. 25. [KARI]

  
The Nuri space rocket stands upright on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Nov. 25. The Korea AeroSpace Administration and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said the homegrown rocket’s vertical erection and securing work were completed at 1:36 p.m. The launch is scheduled for the early hours of Nov. 27, but the final launch time will be set after the space agency reviews technical readiness and weather conditions during a meeting on Nov. 26. 
