Space rocket Nuri's transportation to launchpad delayed due to weather

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 09:58
The Nuri rocket is moved to the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung County, South Jeolla, for final testing ahead of its fourth launch, on Sept. 16. [KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE]

The transport of Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri to its launchpad for the positioning process ahead of the planned fourth launch this week was delayed Tuesday due to weather conditions, space authorities said.
 
The transport of the 200-ton Nuri was originally set to begin at 7:20 a.m. but has been delayed due to expected rain, according to the Korea Aerospace Administration.
 

The rocket will be carried from the assembly building at the Naro Space Center in Goheung to its launchpad, located some 1.8 kilometers away at the center, on a special vehicle traveling at a speed of 1.5 kph (1 mph), according to the space administration.
 
Formally called the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, the Nuri was scheduled to lift off early Thursday.
 
The authorities said the lift-off is currently expected to take place as scheduled. 

Yonhap
