 Chagall’s 'Bouquet de Fleurs' sells for record 9.4 billion won at Seoul Auction
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 13:12
Marc Chagall’s “Paysage de Paris” (1968) goes up for bidding at Seoul Auction in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 24. [SEOUL AUCTION]

Marc Chagall’s 1937 oil painting “Bouquet de Fleurs” sold for 9.4 billion won ($6.38 million) at a Seoul Auction sale on Monday, the highest ever recorded at a domestic auction.
 
Including fees, the final price came to 10.4 billion won.
 
The work was completed during the peak of Chagall’s career, when the 20th-century master lived in France with his wife, Bella.  
 

The painting is noted for its dreamlike palette and floating figures. Another major work offered at the sale, the painting “Paysage de Paris” (1968), also found a new owner for 5.9 billion won.
 
The auction, featuring 27 billion won worth of art, drew significant attention in the Korean art market as it marked the largest single auction held in the country since 2008.  
 
The sale achieved a 77.27 percent sell-through rate and a total of 23.3 billion won, the highest total since August 2021.
 
Marc Chagall’s “Bouquet de Fleurs” (1937), which sold for 9.4 billion won ($6.38 million) at a Seoul Auction sale on Nov. 24. [SEOUL AUCTION]

Works by other major artists, including Kim Whanki, Andy Warhol and David Hockney, also found new owners.
 
“This successful debut of our first evening sale — and especially the strong winning bid for Chagall’s masterpiece — proves that the Korean art market has the fundamental strength and discernment befitting a major hub in the global art market,” said Joung Tae-hee, head of the Fine Art Team at Seoul Auction. 
 
“This will serve as a symbolic moment that shows the world that Seoul can operate a ‘high-end market’ comparable to those of Hong Kong or Western art markets as an art hub in Asia.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KWON KEUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
