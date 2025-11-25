Concerns rise over bargaining fragmentation under 'Yellow Envelope Bill' (KOR)

A draft enforcement decree for amendments to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act has raised concerns that it will greatly expand separate bargaining rights for subcontractor unions, triggering confusion at work sites. Under the decree for the "Yellow Envelope Bill" amending Articles 2 and 3 of the labor union law announced for public review by the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Monday, subcontracted workers will be able to demand direct collective bargaining with parent companies starting in March of next year.The issue lies in how much the decree specifies criteria for splitting bargaining units based on job type, interests and union characteristics. While the existing law also allowed separate bargaining units, they were acknowledged only in limited and exceptional cases. When multiple unions were permitted in 2011, the single bargaining channel system played a central role in minimizing labor-management conflict. The new decree, however, allows subcontractor unions to claim separate bargaining more easily for reasons as broad as job differences, plant location or variations in working conditions.Companies are already on alert. At Hyundai Motor, for example, more than 5,000 partner-company unions could theoretically file separate bargaining requests. Even if job groups are consolidated to maintain a unified bargaining channel, differences in parts, factory lines or work environments could still be used to support demands for a split. If direct talks between parent firms and subcontractor unions fail, the decree authorizes regional labor commissions to decide on consolidation or division of bargaining units based on working conditions, employment types and bargaining practices. Yet even with such criteria in place, the number of unions employers must negotiate with is likely to rise sharply. Labor groups are now calling for the complete abolition of the single bargaining channel system, deepening concerns. Employers warn that the system has already become ineffective.The weakening of a unified bargaining system will impose significant burdens on companies. Firms could face year-round bargaining with numerous subcontractor unions, each citing differing work conditions or plant customs as grounds for separate talks. This increases staffing, time and cost pressures. The risk of inter-union conflict will also grow. When unions negotiate separate agreements with the same employer, disputes may arise if any union believes it has been treated unfavorably. The benefits of unified bargaining — which prevented overlapping negotiations and reduced confusion — may erode, potentially undermining corporate competitiveness.The government must apply strict criteria when approving separate bargaining units to prevent disorder in labor-management relations. Protecting workers’ rights is essential, but an excessively fragmented bargaining structure will only intensify conflict. The Labor Ministry argues that separate bargaining is meant to ensure meaningful negotiating power for subcontractor unions. But instability in industrial operations ultimately harms the public. The ministry has a heavy responsibility and must refine the rules carefully before implementation.노동조합법 시행령 개정안이 하청 노조의 분리교섭 가능성을 대폭 넓히면서 기업 현장의 혼란이 우려되고 있다. 고용노동부가 어제(24일) 입법예고한 ‘노란봉투법’(노동조합법 2·3조 개정안) 시행령에 따르면 내년 3월부터 하청 기업 노조는 원청에 직접 단체교섭을 요구할 수 있게 된다.문제는 직무·이해관계·노조 특성에 따라 교섭단위를 분리할 수 있는 기준을 대폭 완화한 것이다. 교섭 창구 단일화가 원칙이었던 기존 노동조합법에서도 교섭단위 분리는 가능했으나 제한적으로 인정되는 예외였다. 2011년 복수노조가 허용됐을 때도 교섭 창구 단일화는 노사 갈등을 최소화하는 핵심 안전장치로 기능해 왔다. 그러나 이번 개정안은 직무 차이, 사업장 구분, 근로조건 등의 이유만으로도 하청 노조가 쉽게 분리교섭을 요구할 수 있는 길을 열어주었다.기업들은 벌써 긴장하고 있다. 예컨대 현대차의 경우 협력사 5000여 곳이 각각 개별 교섭을 요청할 수 있는 가능성이 생겼다. 동일 직무군을 묶어 교섭 창구를 단일화하더라도 부품 종류나 사업장 차이만으로도 이해관계나 근로조건이 다르다는 이유로 교섭단위 분리를 주장할 수 있기 때문이다. 시행령 개정안은 원청과 하청 노조가 자율 협의에 실패할 경우 노동위원회가 근로조건·고용형태·교섭관행 등을 기준으로 교섭단위의 통합 또는 분리를 결정하도록 하고 있다. 그러나 이 기준이 실제로 작동하더라도 사용자가 상대해야 할 교섭 대상 노조는 지금보다 크게 늘어날 수밖에 없다. 노동계가 아예 교섭 창구 단일화 제도 폐지를 주장하는 상황은 혼란을 더욱 키운다. 사용자 측은 “교섭 창구 단일화는 유명무실하게 됐다”고 보고 있다.문제는 교섭 창구 단일화의 약화가 초래할 기업 부담이다. 기업은 사실상 1년 내내 수많은 하청 노조와 개별 교섭을 벌여야 하고, 근로조건·근무환경·사업장 관행 차이를 이유로 별도 교섭 요구가 잇따를 가능성이 있다. 그만큼 인력·시간·비용 부담은 늘어난다. 노노(勞勞) 갈등 가능성도 커졌다. 동일 사용자와 단체협약을 체결할 때 각 노조가 서로 자신들이 불리한 대우를 받았다면서 분쟁을 일으킬 수 있기 때문이다. 지금까지 혼선 방지라는 교섭창구 단일화의 장점이 크게 훼손되면서 기업 경쟁력에도 악영향을 미칠 우려가 크다.정부는 분리교섭 인정 기준을 최대한 엄격히 해 노사협상의 혼선을 최소화해야 한다. 근로자 권익 보호도 중요하지만, 교섭 구조가 지나치게 파편화하면 노사 갈등은 오히려 커진다. 노동부는 분리교섭을 “하청 노조의 실질적 교섭권을 보장하기 위한 방안”이라고 설명하고 있다. 하지만 산업 현장의 안정성이 흔들리면 피해는 국민 몫이 된다. 노동부의 책임이 무겁다. 시행 세칙 단계에서 정교한 보완이 필요하다.