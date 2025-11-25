The day Yukio Mishima chose the sword (KOR)

On Nov. 25, 1970, just before lunchtime, the headquarters of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in Ichigaya, central Tokyo, was thrown into chaos.The novelist Yukio Mishima stepped onto a balcony and began a speech. Though he said that he would speak for 30 minutes, he did not even last 10 as the Self-Defense Force members gathered below responded with jeers, not admiration. Realizing his attempted uprising had failed, Mishima returned to the office of the commanding general, who he and his followers had already taken hostage.There, in front of the general, he drove a blade into his own abdomen in a ritual form of suicide with the help of an associate, who attempted to complete the act by decapitating him. Mishima was 45 years old.Mishima had been regarded, alongside Yasunari Kawabata, as a possible contender for the Nobel Prize in Literature. What drove a novelist of his prestige to such an end?After signing a security treaty with the United States, Japan became a nation that could not fully arm itself or wage war. The country's postwar constitution declared that it would not maintain military forces. Mishima believed that under such constraints, Japan could not preserve its history and cultural traditions centered on the emperor. He argued that the Self-Defense Force should resist, revise the constitution and transform itself into a military capable of projecting power abroad.His act came only 25 years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. The country had suffered a total collapse and was devoting itself to economic growth within the U.S.-led international order. Neither the United States nor Japan had any interest in abandoning the peace constitution or restoring a fully fledged military. Such a plan was impossible.The question is what this history means in 2025. Security threats from North Korea, China and Russia continue, and the United States shows clear signs of limiting its role as the world’s police officer, pressuring Europe to strengthen its own defense capabilities and no longer opposing Japan’s rearmament. Korea’s recent decision to pursue the construction and operation of nuclear-propelled submarines also reflects this shift.The lesson is not to romanticize Mishima’s ideology but to recognize that today’s security environment demands a sober and realistic response. Korea must confront its strategic situation with clear eyes, not nostalgia.1970년 11월 25일, 점심시간을 앞둔 일본 도쿄 중심가 이치가야의 육상 자위대 본부가 갑자기 소란스러워졌다. 소설가 미시마 유키오(사진) 발코니에서 연설을 시작한 것이다. 30분간 자신의 뜻을 설명하겠다던 그는 10분도 말을 이어 가지 못했다. 정작 자위대원들이 냉소와 야유로 일관했기 때문이었다. 정변이 실패했음을 확인한 그는 육상 자위대 총감실로 돌아왔다. 이미 납치해놓은 총감이 보는 앞에서 배를 칼로 찔렀고 동료의 조력을 받아 목을 치는 방식으로 조력 자살(셋푸쿠·切腹)했다. 그의 나이 45세의 일이었다.미시마 유키오는 소설가 가와바타 야스나리와 더불어 노벨문학상 후보로 거론되던 사람이었다. 그런 그가 왜 이런 일을 저질렀던 것일까? 그의 주장은 이렇다. 미국과 안보조약을 체결한 후 일본은 스스로 무장할 수 없는 나라, 전쟁할 수 없는 나라가 되었다. 심지어 일본은 군대를 갖지 않는다고 헌법에 명시하기까지 했다. 이런 식으로는 천황을 중심으로 한 역사와 문화 전통을 지킬 수 없다. 그러므로 자위대가 봉기하여 헌법을 바꾸고, 타국을 침략할 수 있는 군대로 거듭나야 한다.태평양전쟁이 일본의 패배로 끝난 지 고작 25년 만의 일이었다. 철저하게 몰락했던 일본은 미국이 제시한 세계 질서 속에서 경제 성장에 매진하고 있었다. 미국이 허락할 리 없고 일본 스스로도 원치 않았으니 평화헌법 폐지와 자위대의 국방군화가 이루어질 수는 없는 일이었다. 문제는 2025년 현재다. 북·중·러의 안보 위협이 날로 커지는 가운데 미국은 세계 경찰 역할을 축소하려는 기색이 역력하다. 유럽에 안보 홀로서기를 강요하며 일본의 재무장도 반대하지 않는다. 대한민국이 원자력 잠수함을 만들고 운용할 수 있도록 방침을 정한 것도 같은 맥락이다. 미시마 유키오 같은 낭만주의가 아닌, 철저한 현실주의적 관점에서 우리의 안보 현실을 바라보고 대응해야 할 때다. [출처:중앙일보] https://www.joongang.co.kr/article/25384692