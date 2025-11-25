Boy band NCT Dream hits 10th straight million-seller with 'Beat It Up'
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 18:02 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 18:06
Boy group NCT Dream has scored its 10th consecutive million-selling album with its latest EP “Beat It Up,” its agency SM Entertainment said on Monday.
According to data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, the album — released last Monday — had sold around 1.06 million copies as of Sunday.
The achievement extends the group's record of million-selling albums, which began with its first full-length album “Hot Sauce” in 2021.
“Beat It Up” is NCT Dream's sixth EP and features six tracks, including the title song.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)