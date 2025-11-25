 Boy band NCT Dream hits 10th straight million-seller with 'Beat It Up'
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 18:02 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 18:06
Boy group NCT Dream [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy group NCT Dream has scored its 10th consecutive million-selling album with its latest EP “Beat It Up,” its agency SM Entertainment said on Monday.
 
According to data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, the album — released last Monday — had sold around 1.06 million copies as of Sunday.
 

The achievement extends the group's record of million-selling albums, which began with its first full-length album “Hot Sauce” in 2021.
 
“Beat It Up” is NCT Dream's sixth EP and features six tracks, including the title song.

Yonhap
