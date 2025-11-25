Golden Disc nominees announced for event's 40th edition on Jan. 10 in Taipei
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 18:05
HLL JoongAng, the organizer and host of the Golden Disc Awards, announced on Tuesday the nominees for the major awards categories of the 40th edition of the awards on its official website and social media channels.
A total of 20 acts were nominated in the Digital Song Division, including Rosé, Le Sserafim, Maktub, Sakura Miyawaki, BoyNextDoor, Blackpink, Seventeen, IVE, IU, aespa, OVAN, All Day Project, Woody, Jennie, Zo Zazz, G-Dragon, KiiiKiii, Plave, Hearts2Hearts and Hwang Ga-ram.
Album Division nominees include The Boyz, Riize, Baekhyun, Seventeen, Stray Kids, i-dle, IVE, &TEAM, S. Coups X Mingyu, aespa, Ateez, NCT Dream, NCT Wish, Enhypen, Jennie, ZeroBaseOne, G-Dragon, Jin, Tomorrow X Together and Twice.
Nominees were selected based on a quantitative evaluation of digital music and albums released between early November last year to late October this year. In cases where an artist released multiple digital songs or albums, the digital song or album with the highest sales in each category was selected as the nominee.
For the Rookie of the Year award, the nominees were determined by combining digital music downloads and album sales. A total of 12 acts, including NouerA, idntt, IDID, AHOF, izna, Zo Zazz, Cortis, Close Your Eyes, KiiiKiii, KickFlip and Hearts2Hearts were nominated for the Rookie award.
The 40th Golden Disc Awards will take place at the Taipei Dome on Jan. 10, 2026. Singer Sung Si-kyung and actor Moon Ga-young will serve as hosts for this year.
Nominees by category and detailed information on how to select winners can be found on the official Golden Disc Awards website. The first and second lineups of artists performing at the 40th Golden Disc Awards will be announced on the awards' official social media channels on Wednesday and Thursday, organizers said.
