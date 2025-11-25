 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack stays strong on Billboard charts
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 11:14 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 11:17
A scene from Netflix film ″Kpop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

The original soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" has maintained its position within the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard charts.
 
Billboard said Monday that the film's track "Golden" remained at No. 2 on the Hot 100 singles chart for a second week, while the full soundtrack dropped two spots to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
 

Pop superstar Taylor Swift continued her chart dominance as her latest album "The Life of a Showgirl" and the lead track "The Fate of Ophelia" both retained the top spots on the albums and singles charts for the seventh consecutive week.
 
Billboard noted Swift is the first artist to debut simultaneously at No. 1 on both charts and keep that record unbroken for seven weeks.
 
Mariah Carey's holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" climbed to No. 8 on the singles chart as the Christmas season approaches.
 
Released in 1994, the track has become a perennial holiday favorite. It had spent a cumulative 18 weeks atop the Hot 100 through last year after first reaching No. 1 in 2019.

