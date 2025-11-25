 Actor Cho Bo-ah is expecting her first child
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 16:22 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 18:05
Actor Cho Bo-ah is seen attending a press conference for the Netflix drama series ″Dear Hongrang″ at a hotel in Guro District, western Seoul, on May 13. [YONHAP]

Actor Cho Bo-ah is expecting her first child, her agency XYZ Studio announced on Tuesday.
 
The agency did not disclose Cho's due date or other details.
 

“We kindly ask for your warm support as she embarks on this new chapter,” XYZ Studio added. “She plans to return to acting and repay the [fans'] love with great performances.”
 
Cho tied the knot with a noncelebrity partner in October last year.
 
She made her acting debut in 2012 with the tvN drama “Shut Up & Let’s Go” and has since appeared in numerous television series, including “The King’s Doctor” (2012), “Monster” (2016), “Temperature of Love” (2017), “Tale of the Nine Tailed” (2020-23), “Military Prosecutor Doberman” (2022), “Destined with You” (2023) and “Dear Hongrang.”
 
She became a household name after appearing on “Paik Jong-won’s Alley Restaurant” (2018-21), for which she was a fixed cast member for two years from 2018 to 2019.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
