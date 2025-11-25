 Outpouring of condolences for late actor Lee Soon-jae as 'big star' passes
Outpouring of condolences for late actor Lee Soon-jae as 'big star' passes

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 12:13
Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae talks to reporters at a press conference for the play ″King Lear″ at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul on Sept. 28, 2021. [YONHAP]

An outpouring of remembrance and condolences came Tuesday following the death of veteran actor Lee Soon-jae earlier in the day.
 
Colleagues and junior actors alike shared their grief and paid tribute to the late actor's passion and generosity.
 

Joo Ho-sung, a theater actor who co-starred with Lee in "Seagull" in 2022, expressed his deep sadness during a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency, comparing the loss to a "big star setting."
 
He fondly recalled Lee as a "generous" mentor who would often treat junior actors to meals and offer them invaluable acting advice.
 
Veteran actress Park Jeong-ja remembered Lee's unwavering dedication to his craft.
 
"He did not have any reservations about acting. He burned his body and soul for whatever roles he got to play under any circumstances," she said. "I think he accomplished all."
 
The sense of loss was also felt by those he had mentored. Actor Yoo Yeon-seok, a former student of Lee's at Sejong University, paid tribute on social media, thanking him for his great performances.
 
Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae wins the Grand Prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards as the oldest actor to do so, on Jan. 12, 2025.[YONHAP]

Jeong Bo-seok, who co-starred with Lee in the 2009 sitcom "High Kick Through the Roof," remembered him as a "mentor" in both acting and personal life.
 
Bae Jung-nam, who starred alongside Lee in the KBS comedy series "Dogs Know Everything" last year, also shared his condolences on Instagram.
 
"Rest in Peace, Sir," he wrote. "It was the greatest honor of my life for me to be able to work together in a drama."
 

