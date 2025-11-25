President Lee expresses 'deepest sympathies' over death of actor Lee Soon-jae
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 11:01
President Lee Jae Myung expressed his condolences Tuesday regarding the death of veteran actor Lee Soon-jae, saying he “offers his deepest sympathies.”
“I pray that the late Lee Soon-jae, a giant in Korea’s culture and arts, rests in peace," President Lee wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. Lee Soon-jae died on Tuesday at the age of 91.
“He devoted his entire life to acting and elevated the dignity of Korean cultural and artistic expression,” the president said. “From theater to film and television, he brought us laughter, emotion, comfort and courage.”
“Acting was, as he once said, a companion to life that captures the stories of living people,” the president continued. “For him, acting was a way to share our human experiences with the world and to convey the essence of life.”
Lee continued. “His philosophy of acting, his professional integrity and the dignity he embodied as a true adult became a model for countless junior actors — and left a lasting impression on us all. The works and messages he left behind will be passed down as precious parts of Korea’s cultural heritage.”
“He was an artist who transcended generations and was loved by all — a true national actor,” he added. “I still remember his expressions and voice vividly. May he rest in peace.”
BY JANG GU-SEUL
