Lee Soon-jae, veteran actor, dies at 91
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 08:17 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 08:58
Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae died Tuesday. He was 91.
He passed away Tuesday morning and the funeral parlor had not yet been set up, according to his agency, SG Way Entertainment.
Born in 1934 in Hoeryong, North Hamgyong Province, Lee moved to Seoul with his grandparents at the age of four before the Korean War (1950-53). Lee graduated from Seoul High School and went on to study philosophy at Seoul National University. He debuted in 1960 as part of the first class of actors recruited by KBS, and remained Korea’s oldest active actor until his death.
In the 1970s and '80s, Lee served three terms as chairman of the Korea Broadcast Actors Association. He was elected to the National Assembly in 1992, winning the Jungnang District seat in Seoul as a candidate for the Democratic Liberal Party at the time. During his term, he also worked as a deputy spokesperson for the party and as secretary of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union.
Though best known for his work in television dramas, Lee was also active in theater. He withdrew from the play “Waiting for Godot” in October last year due to health concerns.
In January, he appeared to have recovered while receiving a grand prize at the KBS Drama Awards, but he missed the Korea Producers and Directors Awards ceremony in April due to health reasons. At the time, his agency head accepted the award on his behalf and said Lee was unable to attend due to poor health.
Speculation about his deteriorating condition grew after fellow actor Park Geun-hyeong made comments about his health.
On Aug. 19, during a news conference for the play “Waiting for Waiting for Godot,” Park said, “I tried several times to visit him but heard that he was reluctant, so I haven’t met him in person.” He added, “I’ve been hearing things from others, and it doesn’t sound like he’s doing well.”
BY JANG GU-SEUL
