Defense chief to visit Sweden, Norway this week to promote defense exchanges

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back will visit Sweden and Norway this week to drum up arms cooperation with the countries and bolster arms exports to the region, officials said Tuesday.During the trip from Wednesday through Saturday, Ahn is scheduled to meet with his Swedish and Norwegian counterparts, Pal Jonson and Tore Onshuus Sandvik, respectively, for ministerial talks.During the separate meetings, Ahn is expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in defense exchanges and promote Korea's defense manufacturing industry.The minister also plans to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation with the northern European countries to help bring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader region.Yonhap