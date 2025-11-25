Investigation underway into recent crash of U.S. Air Force Reaper drone

A U.S. Air Force unit based in Korea said Tuesday it is currently investigating the cause of the recent crash of an MQ-9 Reaper drone off the country's west coast.On Monday, the U.S. Air Force drone stationed at Kunsan Air Base crashed near Maldo-ri Island off the western city of Gunsan, North Jeolla, although no injuries or damage were reported."The incident is still under investigation," the 8th Fighter Wing said in response to a Yonhap News Agency inquiry about the cause of the accident. "In the meantime, we can confirm […] when an incident happens, we immediately conduct thorough investigations, implement corrective actions and ensure accountability at every level."The fighter unit also said that in coordination with Korea's Navy and Coast Guard, it is currently "focused on planning and preparing for a safe and thorough recovery operation."Despite Monday's crash, flight operations of other Reapers remain on track, the 8th Fighter Wing said, adding that operations will continue with "heightened awareness and commitment to safety, ensuring that any potential issues are proactively addressed."The incident took place after the U.S. military established a reconnaissance unit operating the drones at Kunsan Air Base in September. The U.S. military had previously deployed Reapers to the country on a rotational basis.Yonhap