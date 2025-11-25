한-UAE, 정상회담 계기로 AI·우주산업·원자력 협력 등 MOU 7건 체결
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 11:49
Korea, UAE sign deals on AI, space, nuclear power as leaders hold summit
한-UAE, 정상회담 계기로 AI·우주산업·원자력 협력 등 MOU 7건 체결
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면
Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025
Korean President Lee Jae Myung and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed in a bilateral summit on Tuesday to expand cooperation not only in defense, nuclear power and energy, but also in AI and other advanced technologies. During the summit, Korea and the UAE signed seven memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on building a strategic AI cooperation framework, AI, space, the administration and operation of the 2024 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), biohealth, intellectual property and new nuclear power technology, according to the presidential office.
expand: 확대하다
nuclear power: 원자력
advanced technology: 첨단 기술
이재명 대통령은 화요일 (11월18일) 모하메드 빈 자이드 알 나흐얀 UAE 대통령과의 정상회담에서 국방·방산, 원자력, 에너지 뿐 아니라 인공지능(AI) 등 첨단기술 분야로 협력을 확대하기로 합의했다. 대통령실에 따르면 양국은 이번 정상회담을 계기로 전략적 AI 협력 프레임워크, AI, 우주, 2024년 포괄적경제동반자협정(CEPA) 관리 및 운영, 바이오헬스, 지식재산, 원자력 신기술 분야 등에서 협력하자는 양해각서(MOU) 7건을 체결했다.
Earlier, Lee was greeted in an official welcoming ceremony, complete with an honor guard, at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, before heading into the bilateral summit, which lasted 57 minutes. The two leaders later attended a ceremony for the MOU signing and held a working luncheon.
complete with: ~이 완비된, 포함한, 갖추어진
honor guard: 의장대
이 대통령은 앞서 아부다비 대통령궁에서 의장대 사열을 포함한 공식 환영식에 참석했고, 이후 57분간 정상회담을 가졌다. 두 정상은 이어 MOU 서명식과 오찬을 함께 했다.
"Based on our unwavering trust, respect and a spirit of brotherhood, I hope that our relations will develop steadily and steadfastly, regardless of any changes in the diplomatic situation in the future," Lee said as the two leaders opened their summit talks.
unwavering: 확고하다
steadfast: 흔들리지 않다, 변함없다
regardless of: ~에 상관없이, ~어떤 상황에서도
이 대통령은 정상회담 모두발언에서 “확고한 신뢰와 상호 존중, 그리고 형제의 정신을 기반으로 앞으로 어떤 외교의 상황 변화가 있더라도 결코 흔들리지 않고, 후퇴하지 않고 우리의 관계를 더욱 견고하게 발전시켜 나가기를 바란다”고 말했다.
He noted that the "cooperative relationship between our two countries is clearly evident when looking at the Barakah nuclear power plant project and the Akh Unit." The Akh Unit is a Korean special forces contingent deployed to the UAE to train their counterparts in the Gulf state. Last year, a Korean consortium completed construction of the fourth reactor unit of the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant, after winning a $20 billion contract to build the country's first nuclear power plant in 2009.
be evident: 분명하게 드러난다
special forces contingent: 특수전 부대
deploy: 파견하다
이 대통령은 “양국 간의 협력은 바라카 원전 사업, 아크 부대로 분명히 드러난다"고 말했다. 아크 부대는 UAE 특수전 부대에 대한 교육훈련을 지원하기 위해 파견된 특수전 부대다. 바라카 원전 사업은 2009년 한국 기업이 200억 달러 규모의 원전 건설을 수주하고, 지난해 4호기까지 UAE 최초의 원전 상업 운전을 개시했다.
During the talks, Lee noted that the UAE, despite being the world's sixth-largest oil producer, is achieving remarkable growth without relying solely on its petroleum reserves. Pointing to the UAE Centennial 2071, the Gulf state's comprehensive, long-term vision to become "a world-class nation" to mark the country's 100th anniversary, Lee said Seoul is "ready to be a key partner in this great journey."
oil producer: 산유국
rely on: 의존하다
이 대통령은 회담에서 UAE는 세계 6위 산유국임에도 불구하고 자원 의존을 탈피하고 놀라운 성장을 이뤘다고 말했다. 아울러 건국 100주년이 되는 2071년까지 “세계 최고 국가”를 지향하는 UAE의 여정에 대한민국이 “핵심 파트너가 될 것"이라고 덧붙엿다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
