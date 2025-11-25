First ladies of Korea, Turkey visit library in Ankara

First lady Kim Hea Kyung and Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan visited Turkey's largest library in Ankara and shared their thoughts about cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, Seoul's presidential office said Tuesday.The two first ladies toured the Nation's Library in Ankara on Monday, where they visited the Korean-language section and discussed the growing interest in Korean culture among Turkish youth, presidential vice spokesperson Jeon Eun-soo said in a written briefing. Kim is in Turkey accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit.At the library, the two enjoyed a performance of the Korean folk song "Arirang" and a piano recital in honor of Kim, who majored in piano.They then toured an archaeological exhibition hall showcasing artifacts excavated across Turkey, as well as cultural properties repatriated from overseas.After the tour, Kim and Erdogan held a meeting at the presidential residence and signed the Zero Waste Initiative, pledging to support efforts to reduce waste and promote recycling, Jeon said.On the same day, Kim separately visited the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, Turkey's national archaeological museum and one of its most prestigious cultural institutions.Yonhap