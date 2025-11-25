 Korea to attend Asean plus 3 vice finance ministers' meeting in Hong Kong
Korea to attend Asean plus 3 vice finance ministers' meeting in Hong Kong

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 15:08
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol answers questions from reporters during a press briefing at the Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on Nov. 19. [NEWS1]

Korea, China, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will hold a meeting of vice finance ministers and senior central bank officials in Hong Kong this week to discuss ways to enhance financial cooperation, Seoul's finance ministry said Tuesday.
 
The Asean+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting will be held for two days and starts on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
 

Korea will send Deputy Finance Minister Choi Ji-young to this week's meeting as its chief delegate, it added.
 
Participants are expected to discuss ways to further develop the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM), a $240 billion currency-swap arrangement established in 2010 to serve as a financial safety net during crises.
 
A planned three-way vice finance ministers' meeting of Korea, China and Japan, which is usually held alongside the Asean+3 gathering, has been canceled. It is customary for the trilateral meeting to take place whenever Asean+3 meetings are convened.
 
Asean comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Yonhap
Korea to attend Asean plus 3 vice finance ministers' meeting in Hong Kong

