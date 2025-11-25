Lee, Erdogan agree to bolster defense, nuclear energy cooperation in summit talks
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 09:34
- KIM JU-YEON
President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a summit Monday and agreed to expand economic cooperation in defense, nuclear energy, bio and other fields to deepen the two countries' strategic partnership.
During the talks held at the presidential palace in Ankara, Lee described Turkey as a "brotherly nation" for having fought alongside Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, and expressed hope to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership into a more "future-looking, mutually beneficial" relationship.
He highlighted Turkey's Altay main battle tank program, based on Korea's K2 tank technology, as an example of the two nations' cooperative ties, and expressed hope to create "more success stories" to further strengthen their defense industries.
"We agreed to continue cooperation based on mutual trust in joint production, technological collaboration and personnel training exchanges, among others, as we work toward emerging as leading defense industry powers," Lee said in a joint press briefing.
In the energy sector, Lee highlighted Korea's advanced nuclear energy capabilities as part of efforts to support the state-run Korea Electric Power in its bid for Turkey's upcoming nuclear power plant project in Sinop on the Black Sea coast.
On the sidelines of the summit, the two nations' state-run power operators signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) covering cooperation in technology, site evaluation, licensing and regulatory procedures, financial packages and business models.
Lee said both governments agreed to support the remaining evaluation process for Turkey's nuclear power project as planned and agreed upon.
"I look forward to Korea's outstanding nuclear technology and operational safety capabilities contributing substantially to the development of Turkey's nuclear energy," he said.
Lee also pointed to Korean company SK Plasma's participation in the Turkish government's blood-product project, as well as the Canakkale Bridge and the Eurasia Undersea Tunnel projects involving Korean companies, expressing hope of building further momentum in these sectors.
The two leaders also agreed to deepen strategic collaboration in emerging areas, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence and digital technologies.
Lee welcomed the signing of an MOU between Korea's CS Wind and Turkey's Enerjisa on wind power cooperation, saying it would further strengthen renewable energy partnerships.
State-run Korea Expressway also signed a MOU with Turkey's General Directorate of Highways, a state agency responsible for constructing and maintaining public roads in the country, for collaboration on road infrastructure.
"We expect [Korean] companies to see increased opportunities to participate in large-scale public-private partnership road projects commissioned by Turkey's General Directorate of Highways," the presidential office said.
Yet a MOU on defense cooperation was not signed at the Monday talks. During the briefing, Erdogan said the first batch of Altay tanks was delivered to the Turkish military last month, expressing hope of pursuing additional joint defense collaboration projects with Korea.
He also described the MOU on nuclear energy cooperation as "significant progress" in ongoing consultations on Turkey's planned nuclear power plant project.
Erdogan welcomed Hyundai Motor's decision to make further investments to establish Turkey's first electric vehicle production line, pledging increased government support for Korean companies operating in the country.
During the talks, the two leaders discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East and voiced support for each other's peace efforts.
Lee expressed appreciation for Turkey's support for his government's North Korea policy and praised Erdogan's efforts to promote regional stability, pledging to expand Korea's humanitarian assistance to help address the Syrian refugee situation in Turkey.
Lee said the two sides adopted a joint statement on the strategic partnership outlining bilateral cooperation efforts during his state visit, the first by a Korean president in 13 years, noting that it will serve as "guidance" on implementing agreements discussed during the summit.
On commercial exchanges, Erdogan emphasized the need to "review" Korea and Turkey's FTA to achieve a more "balanced" trade relationship. Korea exports more than it imports with Turkey. Korea and Turkey's FTA on goods took effect in May 2013 while agreements on trade in services and investment entered into force in August 2018.
Lee also paid tribute to the late Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of Turkey, at Ankara on Monday. Ataturk is revered for implementing sweeping reforms that transformed Turkey into a modern and secular nation-state.
"In honor of Ataturk, we will move forward together for the shared prosperity of the brother country that shed blood alongside us," Lee wrote in a memorial book at the mausoleum of Ataturk. He then laid a wreath of white and red flowers, the colors of the Turkish flag, at the mausoleum.
BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
