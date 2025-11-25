Unification minister meets U.S. envoy, stresses cooperation in resuming Washington-Pyongyang dialogue

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young underscored the importance of close South Korea-U.S. cooperation in resuming dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang in a meeting with acting U.S. Ambassador Kevin Kim on Tuesday.According to the Ministry of Unification, Chung noted that a "window of opportunity" has opened for such a resumption following summits held on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in late October and said the period leading up to planned U.S.-China talks in April will be an important one.The unification minister added that South Korea will strengthen efforts to play its role as a "pacemaker" to help set up summit talks between Pyongyang and Washington and explained ongoing efforts by Seoul to restore inter-Korean ties.Chung and Kim agreed to closely communicate and cooperate in the process of establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula based on a steadfast alliance, the ministry said.In a separate post on X, the U.S. Embassy in South Korea said Kim and Chung discussed shared priorities and underscored the importance of strong U.S.-Korea cooperation on key alliance issues.Tuesday's meeting came amid speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China in April may serve as a turning point in the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Yonhap