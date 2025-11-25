Gov't gets tough on dust as winter smog season begins
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 17:45
A thick band of fine dust and yellow dust from China pushed air pollution in the greater Seoul area to hazardous levels on Tuesday, prompting the government to brace for a brutal winter and roll out stronger measures.
The Korea Environment Corporation said Seoul’s average concentration of ultrafine dust, known as PM2.5, reached 71 micrograms per cubic meter at 10 a.m., placing it in the “bad” range of 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter.
Levels briefly rose into the “very bad” range of 76 micrograms and above earlier in the morning, prompting an ultrafine dust advisory. PM2.5 levels in the Gyeonggi, Incheon, Chungcheong and Jeolla regions also stayed in the “bad” range.
Authorities said pollutants and yellow dust moved in from China overnight.
“Clean northwesterly winds will flow into the country from late morning and lower ultrafine dust concentrations in most regions,” the National Institute of Environmental Research's Atmospheric Forecasting Center said. “PM10 levels will stay high through the afternoon due to yellow dust before falling in the evening.”
The government strengthened its response as the winter fine-dust season began.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok led a meeting of the Special Policy Committee on Fine Dust at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul and approved the seventh seasonal fine dust management system.
Officials expect a higher likelihood of heavy fine dust this winter because of weather patterns. Forecasts show a 50 percent chance that the average ultrafine dust level will be higher than last year, a 30 percent chance it will be similar and a 20 percent chance it will be lower.
The strengthened plan aims to reduce the average ultrafine dust level during the December-to-March management period by 5 percent compared to last year. The seasonal system, introduced in 2019, tightens emission controls during months with historically the highest fine dust concentrations.
“Intensive efforts have significantly improved high-concentration fine-dust levels in recent years, but this winter’s forecast shows less favorable conditions than last year,” Kim said. “We must direct all possible measures toward reaching the seasonal ultrafine dust target of 19 micrograms per cubic meter."
The government plans to shut down up to 17 coal-fired power plants this winter, an increase from last year’s goal, and will limit the output of up to 46 additional plants to 80 percent. Restrictions on level-5 emission-grade vehicles will continue in the greater Seoul area and six major metropolitan cities.
Officials also plan to expand cooperation with China by sharing fine-dust forecast information daily.
“We will continue exchanging information with China during the seasonal management period and pursue high-level talks if needed,” Kum Han-seung, first vice minister of environment, said.
