Schools with int'l research in natural sciences perform strongly in JoongAng University Rankings by Subject
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 17:59
- LEE TAE-HEE
A research team led by Choi Hyo-sung, a professor at Hanyang University's chemistry department, used mechanoluminescent materials to develop a sensor in August.
The material converts physical stimuli into light without the need for an external power source, making the technology wearable. While similar research remains limited in Korea, the team is creating new opportunities by partnering with the University of Cambridge and Kyungpook National University.
“It was eye-opening when a student who went to the University of Cambridge as a postdoctoral researcher shared the latest research outcomes of researchers in the United Kingdom,” said Choi. “The joy that I feel as my perspective widens by working with domestic and overseas research teams is the driving force behind my work.”
In The JoongAng University Rankings by Subject 2025, announced by the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday, universities that furthered research through international collaboration performed strongly in the two natural science fields: life sciences and chemistry, and mathematics and physics.
Hanyang University’s Seoul Campus was given the “exceptional” ranking in life sciences and chemistry, placing second in citations per paper in international journals and third in overall citations, within the top 2 percent globally. The university published 170 papers — above the average of 63 of the evaluated institutions.
Universities with renowned faculty also showed notable results in the rankings.
Sogang University, given the “excellent” rating in life sciences and chemistry, had the highest number of professors awarded by governments and private sectors for their scientific and technological achievements.
Shin Kwan-woo, a professor at Sogang University's Department of Chemistry, received the Order of Science and Technology Merit in 2023. He was recognized for developing paper-based electronic chip sensors and 3-D printing fabrication technology, as well as supporting science education in developing countries by providing lab equipment and helping to create science curriculums.
Seoul National University, given the “excellent” rating for both mathematics and physics and life sciences and chemistry, saw Prof. Kim Jae-bum of the School of Biological Sciences receive the National Academy of Sciences Award last year for discovering the cause and mechanism by which visceral adipose tissue becomes harmful during obesity.
For mathematics and physics, most universities that received the highest “exceptional” rating stood out due to their greater research capacity — including Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist), which ranked first in citations per international journals. Profs. Sun Hae-sang and Park Cheol of the university's mathematical science department published papers in top-tier international journals centered on number theory in July and August last year.
“Until recently, only seven papers by Korean researchers had been published in the most prestigious journals in this field,” said Kim Won-pil, the dean of the department.
Sungkyunkwan University, Hanyang University's Erica Campus, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Unist and Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) also earned the “exceptional” rating in mathematics and physics.
In life sciences and chemistry, Dongguk University, Sungkyunkwan University, Hanyang University's Seoul Campus, KAIST and Postech were rated “exceptional.”
Sungkyunkwan University and Postech received “exceptional” ratings in both fields, with KAIST and Unist each receiving one “exceptional” rating and one “excellent” rating. Korea University, Seoul National University, Yonsei University's Sinchon Campus, Yeungnam University, Ewha Womans University and Chung-Ang University received “excellent” ratings in both categories.
Evaluation criteria
The JoongAng University Rankings by Subject was introduced this year, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the JoongAng Ilbo and the 33rd for The JoongAng University Rankings.
Subject rankings were introduced because it became difficult to reflect a university's actual competitiveness as research and education became more specialized. The JoongAng University Rankings by Subject was the result of universities' specialization in specific fields, industrial shifts and the need to have different performance criteria for each discipline.
The subject rankings evaluate universities across nine fields: humanities; social sciences; business and economics; electronics and computer engineering; materials and chemical engineering; mechanical and mobility engineering; construction and systems engineering; mathematics and physics; and life sciences and chemistry. The categories are based on the Korean Educational Development Institute’s classifications and the way in which universities organize their departments and colleges.
The ranking was reviewed by an expert advisory committee comprising academics, researchers and industry specialists nominated by the National Research Foundation of Korea, the Korean Academy of Science and Technology and the Accreditation Board for Engineering Education of Korea.
Unlike The JoongAng University Rankings, the subject rankings focus on the actual education and research performance of each field. While there is some overlap in the rankings' criteria — such as research funding, paper citations and graduate employment rate — the subject rankings use indicators tailored to each discipline.
Data was provided by public sources, from the Korean Council for University Education to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korean Standards Association, as well as academic databases, including Naver Scholytics and Clarivate.
The results were provided to all 67 evaluated universities.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE HOO-YEON, HEO JEONG-WON AND OH SAM-GWON [[email protected]]
