 Appellate court reduces term of ex-investment firm head in massive stock manipulation case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 17:56
Ra Deok-yeon, head of an investment consulting firm, appears at the Seoul Southern District Court in southern Seoul on May 11, 2023, for a warrant hearing. [YONHAP]

An appellate court on Tuesday reduced the former head of an investment consulting firm to eight years in prison for his role in a massive stock manipulation scheme.
 
Ra Deok-yeon had been sentenced in the first trial to a 25-year prison term for jointly pocketing some 730 billion won ($495 million) with his accomplices through a scheme that rocked local financial markets in 2023.
 

The Seoul High Court overturned the initial ruling, however, after recognizing that some of the stock manipulation had been carried out through accounts that were not entrusted to Ra's firm.
 
In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Ra to pay a fine of 146.5 billion won and a forfeit of 181.5 billion won.
 
Ra and his accomplices were charged with raking in illicit profit between May 2019 and April 2023 by selling off the stocks of eight listed companies after raising their prices through fixing.
 
The profits made it the largest stock manipulation case to date.
 
Ra and his aides were also charged with defrauding investors of 194.4 billion won by charging a commission for their investments without registering the firm with the financial authorities, and for concealing the money in an account under a borrowed name.
 
The appellate court, however, partially acquitted Ra of the concealment charge.
 
Ra was placed under custody again after having been released on bail in July.

Yonhap
