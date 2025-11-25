 Chuncheon farmer fined for trademark use of potato bread brand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Chuncheon farmer fined for trademark use of potato bread brand

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 14:53 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 15:00
Chuncheon potato bread is seen in this file photo provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Chuncheon potato bread is seen in this file photo provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
A farmer behind a popular Chuncheon potato bread brand was fined on Tuesday for using the trademark without the permission of his ex-wife, who jointly owned it.
 
The Chuncheon District Court fined the man 10 million won ($7,400) for using the brand’s trademark without consent and changing a company patent application on his own.
 

Related Article

The man acquired part of the trademark in May 2022, then sought sellers for a group-purchase event for potato bread in July and August 2023 through posts made under the name of an agricultural cooperative he headed on Naver Cafe’s online distribution platform, according to the ruling.
 
He did so without the approval of his business partner, his ex-wife, who also co-owns the trademark as co-CEO of their company. 
 
Investigators said he used a mark identical to the registered trademark and registration number on iceboxes and ice packs in sample packages sent to retailers, leading to the infringement charges.
 
They also accused him of breach of trust for changing the applicant on a patent for a “method of making bean bread,” which the company had originally filed. 
 
Although he served as an inside director of the potato bread company, he altered the applicant name without internal authorization, added himself as a joint applicant and caused financial harm to the company, according to prosecutors.
 
“He used the trademark without consent and ignored proper company procedures when he changed the patent applicant, which makes the offense serious,” the judge said, adding that “the infringement created confusion among consumers about the relationship between the trademark-sharing company and the agricultural cooperative.”
 
Still, the court took into account that the man admitted to wrongdoing, showed remorse and had settled with the victims.
 
The man and his former wife, who had jointly run the potato bread business, filed for divorce in late 2023 citing personality differences. They accepted a court-mediated settlement in July of this year.
 
He later wrote on social media that “we ended our marriage for the sake of the potato bread business and agreed to support each other’s paths.”
 
The farmer also faced allegations that he failed to pay about 40 million won in severance to 10 workers at the agricultural cooperative. Prosecutors dismissed that case because it required a complaint from the victims, who did not seek punishment.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags korea potato bread chuncheon

More in Social Affairs

Army officer arrested for hitting police while fleeing drunk driving checkpoint

Korea weighs ending 76-year-old mandate that civil servants obey superiors

Coupang worker's death likely due to underlying health condition, according to initial autopsy

Captain of grounded ferry never manned bridge in perilous channel, says Coast Guard

Chuncheon farmer fined for trademark use of potato bread brand

Related Stories

Recipe: Hong Yeo-rim's potato pancake

Gloomy future of Legoland Korea

Chuncheon seeks 30 foreign residents for honorary interpreter program

More dough needed

Gloomy future of Legoland Korea (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)