 Coupang worker's death likely due to underlying health condition, according to initial autopsy
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 15:34 Updated: 25 Nov. 2025, 16:12
The Coupang logo is seen on a delivery truck at the firm's logistics center in Seoul on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

The death of a contract worker at Coupang's logistics center in Dongtan, Gyeonggi, is likely to have been caused by an underlying health condition, according to an initial autopsy.
 
The Dongtan Police Precinct in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, said on Tuesday that it had received a preliminary verbal opinion from the National Forensic Service, indicating that the worker likely died from a pre-existing medical issue.
 

A final autopsy report is expected to take more than a month.
 
The worker collapsed at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the cafeteria at Coupang's Dongtan 1 logistics center in the city's Sin-dong area. They were rushed to a hospital in an unresponsive state but were later pronounced dead.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
