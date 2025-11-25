 Dusty daze
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Dusty daze

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 20:17
Fine dust blankets downtown Seoul on Nov. 25. The ultrafine dust level in the capital entered the “bad” range that morning, which spans 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter. [YONHAP]

Fine dust blankets downtown Seoul on Nov. 25. The ultrafine dust level in the capital entered the “bad” range that morning, which spans 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter. [YONHAP]

 
Fine dust blankets downtown Seoul on Nov. 25. The ultrafine dust level in the capital entered the “bad” range that morning, which spans 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter. 
tags seoul fine dust

More in Social Affairs

YouTuber's inability to find care for postpartum hemorrhaging highlights concerns about obstetrics

Gov't official gets suspended sentence for booking, canceling first class airline tickets for lounge access

Gov't asks Lone Star to reimburse $5M in legal costs from dispute settlement

Dusty daze

Can delivering a drug parcel without drugs land you in jail? Korea's top court says yes.

Related Stories

'Bad' level fine dust blankets Seoul as spring arrives — in pictures

Dust buggies

First ultrafine dust advisory in nine months issued across Seoul

Air-mageddon hits as yellow dust blankets Korea

High concentrations of yellow dust forecast through Tuesday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)