 Elementary student killed and mother injured after being hit by SUV in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Elementary student killed and mother injured after being hit by SUV in Busan

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 14:02
The picture shows a crashed SUV in Busan on Nov. 24. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN CITY FIRE DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

The picture shows a crashed SUV in Busan on Nov. 24. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN CITY FIRE DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

 
A young girl died and her mother suffered serious injuries after a car struck them near an apartment complex in Busan, police said on Tuesday. 
 
The crash took place at 2:05 p.m. on Monday at a three-way intersection in Nam District, according to Busan Nambu Police Precinct. An SUV hit the mother and daughter while making a U-turn. 
 

Related Article

 
 
The girl, an elementary school student, died from her injuries while her mother remains in critical condition. The crash occurred on a small road without a centerline, and the car broke through a roadside fence before hitting the pair.
 
Police said the driver suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Officers said they did not find evidence of drunk driving.
 
“We have not yet questioned the driver, so we will decide the charges later,” a police official said. “We are reviewing dashboard-camera footage and nearby CCTV to determine the exact cause of the crash.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Car crash SUV accident

More in Social Affairs

Elementary student killed and mother injured after being hit by SUV in Busan

Loan sharks who charged 36,500% interest, bullied delinquents with deepfake porn threats sentenced to prison

Two Russian sailors arrested for allegedly beating another crew member to death

Business owner who forged documents to receive and give parental leave benefits referred to prosecutors

Researchers explore new treatments for childhood food allergies

Related Stories

Teen killed, two injured after SUV slams into sidewalk in Geoje

Driver killed after SUV skids on plastic pellets spilled on highway in South Gyeongsang

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured

2 killed, 7 injured in 3 vehicle collision in downtown Cheonan

Unintended acceleration or careless driving: What to blame for the central Seoul car crash?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)