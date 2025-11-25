Elementary student killed and mother injured after being hit by SUV in Busan
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 14:02
A young girl died and her mother suffered serious injuries after a car struck them near an apartment complex in Busan, police said on Tuesday.
The crash took place at 2:05 p.m. on Monday at a three-way intersection in Nam District, according to Busan Nambu Police Precinct. An SUV hit the mother and daughter while making a U-turn.
The girl, an elementary school student, died from her injuries while her mother remains in critical condition. The crash occurred on a small road without a centerline, and the car broke through a roadside fence before hitting the pair.
Police said the driver suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Officers said they did not find evidence of drunk driving.
“We have not yet questioned the driver, so we will decide the charges later,” a police official said. “We are reviewing dashboard-camera footage and nearby CCTV to determine the exact cause of the crash.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
