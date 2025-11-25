Can delivering a drug parcel without drugs land you in jail? Korea's top court says yes.

Gov't asks Lone Star to reimburse $5M in legal costs from dispute settlement

Gov't official gets suspended sentence for booking, canceling first class airline tickets for lounge access

YouTuber's inability to find care for postpartum hemorrhaging highlights concerns about obstetrics

