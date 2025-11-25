Researchers explore new treatments for childhood food allergies
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 13:09
Six-year-old Jin's life has been dictated by food. For years, wheat, eggs and even soy sauce set the tone for the day. When he was a toddler, his skin began to swell and redden after eating egg porridge. Then, common foods made with wheat-based condiments like soybean paste began to set off rashes.
Tests later confirmed allergies to wheat, eggs and nuts, forcing his parents to scrutinize restaurant menus and carry emergency epinephrine.
"Finding something he could safely eat every time we went to a restaurant was exhausting," his mother said. "I always had to carry an epinephrine injector in case he went into shock at kindergarten."
Two years ago, though, his daily life began to shift. Under the guidance of Kim Ji-hyun, a pediatric allergist at Samsung Medical Center, he began oral immunotherapy, gradually increasing his wheat intake. The antibodies linked to his allergy fell to one-tenth of their previous level.
Now he can eat soy sauce, pizza, bread and noodles. After starting oral immunotherapy for his egg allergy last year, he can now eat a fried egg.
"I was overjoyed when he could finally eat soy sauce," his mother said. "Checking the meal plan, where I used to cross out everything he couldn’t eat, became much easier. The treatment takes time, but it gives us hope that he can overcome his allergies."
Jin’s experience reflects a broader shift in how Korean doctors diagnose and treat food allergies in children. The condition can trigger rashes and breathing problems, and in severe cases it can lead to life-threatening shock. An estimated 4 to 6 percent of children live with food allergies, often alongside atopic dermatitis. Parents remain alert during school meals, travel and social activities, and many children experience anxiety or withdrawal as a result.
Building a nationwide childhood allergy database
A research team led by Ahn Kang-mo and Kim Ji-hyun of Samsung Medical Center and Kim Hyun-je of Seoul National University has begun collecting systematic data on children with severe allergies and immune disorders at major hospitals across the country.
The team analyzes each child’s immune system and studies which patients stand to benefit from oral immunotherapy, a treatment still relatively new in clinical practice. The work moves beyond treating individual patients and toward understanding how to tailor therapies.
The effort gained momentum from a 300 billion won ($204 million) donation in 2021 from the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, which helped launch large-scale studies into rare childhood diseases and immune disorders.
Researchers have observed positive cellular changes after children undergo oral immunotherapy, including signs that the immune system becomes more stable over time. The results suggest it may be possible to build long-term immune tolerance.
Families also reported reduced anxiety and fear around food. For many children, gradual exposure proved less frightening than complete avoidance, offering what clinicians describe as the “freedom to choose food safely.”
"The team takes particular pride in improving children’s quality of life and opening paths toward healthier futures," said Kim Ji-hyun.
A Korean approach to allergy research
While researchers in the United States and Europe often focus on severe peanut allergies, the Korean team has concentrated on eggs and other everyday foods that children are routinely exposed to.
"Korea lacks sufficient sharing of information about food ingredients," Kim said. "So parents often fear they might miss something in foods their children commonly encounter, which led us down a different path from other countries."
Not every child can undergo oral immunotherapy, and not every course succeeds. Doctors emphasize that families need detailed consultation and supervision rather than attempting any form of treatment on their own.
Toward personalized treatment
Support from the Lee Kun-hee donation has allowed researchers to explore therapies that would have been difficult to pursue otherwise, especially for childhood conditions that receive less attention. Their findings now extend to atopic dermatitis, which is closely linked to food allergies.
Kim said the team is studying how oral immunotherapy influences severe atopic dermatitis and that early signs suggest it may help.
"Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s vision created the foundation for continued investment like this and ensured we would not fall behind researchers overseas," she said.
Researchers are now turning to the next challenge: predicting relapse and tailoring care. They hope to identify biomarkers that distinguish children who maintain improvement from those who may experience setbacks. They also aim to develop treatment strategies tailored to the needs of Korean children.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)