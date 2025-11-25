When special counsels collide: Dec. 3 probe searches office of Kim Keon Hee probe for evidence of ex-first lady's martial law role
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 17:46
The special counsel investigating the Dec. 3 martial law declaration from last year searched the office of another probe looking into former first lady Kim Keon Hee, seeking evidence of her possible involvement.
The special counsel team led by Cho Eun-seok executed the search and seizure warrant a day earlier to obtain materials related to Kim’s mobile phone, according to legal sources on Tuesday. The warrant was issued by a local court and executed to secure key data, the team said.
The Dec. 3 investigation team was reportedly probing former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae’s role in the botched martial law declaration when it obtained indications that Kim was directly or indirectly involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection attempt.
The special counsel has also reportedly confirmed that in May last year, Kim sent a message to Park regarding a prosecutorial investigation into her. The message allegedly referred to a rumor-laden tip sheet suggesting that then-Prosecutor General Lee One-seok had ordered a prompt investigation into Kim in protest after being asked to resign by the presidential office. The tip sheet claimed the leadership of the investigation team was subsequently replaced.
Some speculate the message may indicate that Park was in communication with the former president and his wife, potentially discussing the need to shield Kim from legal jeopardy.
The special counsel reportedly suspects that efforts to mitigate Kim’s legal risk, including allegations of stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, may have been among Yoon’s motives for considering the imposition of martial law — and that Park may have shared this view.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
