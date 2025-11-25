Ruling party’s push for one-person-one-vote stalls amid internal resistance

A plan by Democratic Party (DP) leader Jung Chung-rae to revise party rules and introduce a one-person-one-vote system has met resistance from within the party. At a meeting of the DP's executive committee on Nov. 24, officials decided to postpone a vote on the revision — originally scheduled for the Central Committee meeting on Nov. 28 — until Dec. 5.Jung's proposal would change the current voting weight ratio between delegates and dues-paying members from 20 to 1 to an equal 1 to 1. He has argued that the reform is intended to usher in an “era of party member sovereignty.” Critics, especially those aligned with President Lee Jae Myung, counter that the move is designed to strengthen Jung’s chances of securing another term. During the Aug. 2 leadership election, Jung received far stronger support from dues-paying members (66.48 percent) than from delegates (46.91 percent), fueling suspicion that he is attempting to rewrite rules in his favor.Facing criticism that he was attempting to change a core decision-making structure without sufficient consultation, Jung insisted that the reform had been discussed “since the days of the Lee Jae Myung leadership.” His intent to push forward by invoking the president’s name further aggravated tensions. Supreme Council member Lee Un-ju openly objected during the executive committee meeting, saying it was inappropriate to rush through a major institutional change “without a thorough deliberation process, especially while the president is abroad.” When some DP supporters threatened legal action, Jung ultimately pulled back.The debate over one-person-one-vote must be considered not in terms of internal political advantage but through the lens of party democracy. The delegate system has helped the DP incorporate voices from regions where the party has traditionally been weak, particularly in the Yeongnam area, balancing the strong support it enjoys in Honam. As party officials note, members from the Daegu—Gyeongbuk region make up barely 2 percent of the total dues-paying electorate, and even the broader Yeongnam membership remains under 10 percent. A sharp reduction in the weight of delegates without a detailed compensatory mechanism could leave the party vulnerable to domination by specific regions or fervent supporters.With extra time now secured, the DP must focus on safeguards to prevent the original purpose of the delegate system from being eroded. Without a clear alternative that ensures a balanced internal structure, continuing to push reform at high speed will only reinforce doubts that the revisions are aimed at boosting Jung’s re-election prospects.The People Power Party (PPP) faces a similar structural issue, as its internal decision-making is also tilting toward hard-line supporters. For next June’s local elections, the PPP plans to increase the weight of party member votes in candidate primaries from 50 percent to 70 percent, reducing the share of public opinion polls to 30 percent. For a party that should be reflecting on its responsibility for the recent martial law crisis, leaning further into its most fervent base is ill-advised. Any party that loses the support of moderate voters cannot expect a sustainable future.