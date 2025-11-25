Tuesday's fortune: Steady steps bring clear gains
Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 You may find yourself offering guidance today
🔹 Giving rather than receiving brings smoother flow
🔹 “Late” may actually be perfect timing
🔹 Keep pace — neither too fast nor slow
🔹 Prioritize quality when quantity falls short
🔹 Credit your achievements to seniors for harmony
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Warm tea or water keeps your energy balanced
🔹 A warm bath eases tension
🔹 Stay young by adapting to the times
🔹 Think from the other person’s viewpoint
🔹 Predict outcomes carefully
🔹 Read the room and assess situations clearly
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Nothing feels wasteful today
🔹 Wisdom deepens with age
🔹 Do your best, then let go of the rest
🔹 The more people and resources, the better
🔹 Support flows from above and below
🔹 Social connections widen notably
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Guard against emotional sway
🔹 Take time alone to reset
🔹 Avoid firm promises — stay flexible
🔹 Maintain neutrality between sides
🔹 Too many opinions hinder progress
🔹 Others’ success may seem exaggerated
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat well even without appetite
🔹 Kind words create harmony
🔹 Don’t focus only on flaws—see strengths
🔹 Look at the forest, not just the trees
🔹 Unplanned spending may arise
🔹 Avoid impulse buying
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Maintain dignity in speech and behavior
🔹 Avoid nagging and interference
🔹 Remember: children remain children at heart
🔹 Do not expect too much from others
🔹 Differences in viewpoints may surface
🔹 Speak kindly and choose gentle words
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 A satisfying, meaningful day awaits
🔹 Life feels rewarding
🔹 Today is the best day when lived fully
🔹 Dreams manifest — declare your wishes
🔹 Small but certain happiness comes alive
🔹 Fortune leans your way
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North
🔹 Do not hesitate to spend on yourself
🔹 Saving matters, but wise spending matters more
🔹 People are your greatest asset — manage wisely
🔹 Evaluate situations carefully
🔹 Sense the atmosphere before acting
🔹 Affirm and encourage others
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 People matter more than things today
🔹 Good news or family updates may come
🔹 Meetings or appointments may arise
🔹 Opportunities appear in visionary work
🔹 A fresh start or new project may begin
🔹 Consider global perspectives or overseas interests
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Health is your strongest wealth
🔹 Happy spending feels worthwhile
🔹 Simplicity over complicated thinking
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses
🔹 Higher chance of success than failure
🔹 Financial luck rises noticeably
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay lighthearted — age is just a number
🔹 Don’t over-analyze choices
🔹 Don’t delay what can be done today
🔹 Confidence is good, risky responsibility is not
🔹 Avoid bragging — stay humble
🔹 Passion fuels your momentum
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good Fortune | 🧭 North
🔹 You’ll want to give generously
🔹 A spouse offers more steadiness than anyone
🔹 Give too much, and it may be mistaken for entitlement
🔹 Be clear with boundaries
🔹 Treat your partner with warmth and care
🔹 Balance work and love gracefully
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)