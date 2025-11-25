 Takaichi holds call with Trump amid row with China over Taiwan comments
Takaichi holds call with Trump amid row with China over Taiwan comments

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 13:47
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media after a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, at her official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed China relations in a phone call on Tuesday, their first talks since the Japanese premier sparked a major diplomatic row with Beijing over her remarks on Taiwan. 
 
Takaichi's response to a question in Japan's parliament earlier this month that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response prompted a furious response from Beijing that has included a boycott on travel to Japan.
 

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future. 
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump in a call on Monday that Taiwan's “return to China” is a key part of Beijing's vision for the world order, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported. Trump touted progress in trade talks but made no mention of discussions on Taiwan with Xi in a post on Truth Social following his call with the Chinese leader.
 
“President Trump gave a brief explanation of the recent state of U.S.-China relations,” Takaichi told reporters following her call with Trump on Tuesday, declining to go into further details. “President Trump mentioned that he and I are extremely good friends, and that he would be delighted to receive a call from me at any time,” she added.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gestures towards military personnel aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington during their visit to the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, on Oct. 28. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the call.
 
Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday that for the island's 23 million people a “return” to China is not an option.
 
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters at a regular news conference on Tuesday that “the stability of U.S.-China relations is extremely important for the international community, including Japan.”
 
He declined to comment on Xi's reported remarks to Trump about Taiwan.

Reuters
