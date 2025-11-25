 Trump begins process of labeling Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump begins process of labeling Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist

Published: 25 Nov. 2025, 09:35
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday began the process of designating certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists, a move that would bring sanctions against one of the Arab world's oldest and most influential Islamist movements.
 
Trump signed an executive order directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to submit a report on whether to designate any Muslim Brotherhood chapters, such as those in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, according to a White House fact sheet.
 

Related Article

It orders the secretaries to move forward with any designations within 45 days of the report.
 
The Trump administration has accused Muslim Brotherhood factions in those countries of supporting or encouraging violent attacks against Israel and U.S. partners, or of providing material support to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
 
"President Trump is confronting the Muslim Brotherhood’s transnational network, which fuels terrorism and destabilization campaigns against U.S. interests and allies in the Middle East," according to the fact sheet.
 
Republicans and right-wing voices have long advocated for and considered terrorist designations for the Muslim Brotherhood. The Republican president mounted a similar effort during his first term. Months after his second term began, Rubio said the Trump administration was working to designate the movement as a terrorist organization.
 
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, last week imposed the same designation on the Muslim Brotherhood at a state level.
 
The Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in the 1920s as an Islamic political movement to counter the spread of secular and nationalist ideas. It swiftly spread through Muslim countries, becoming a major player but often operating in secret.

Reuters
tags trump administration muslim terrorist

More in World

Trump begins process of labeling Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist

Trump administration orders review of Biden-era refugees, memo shows

Trump signs executive order for AI project called Genesis Mission to boost scientific discoveries

Trump says he accepted Xi's invitation to visit Beijing in April, Xi will visit U.S. later that year

Tokyo soba chain removes sign asking tourists to avoid lunchtime

Related Stories

Korea becomes first nation to form trade consultative body with U.S.

First Trump tariffs hit Korea, targeting steel and aluminum

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

FBI fires four more agents who investigated Trump, sources say

The U.S. Education Department is dismantling. Here's what that means.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)