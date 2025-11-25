Trump says he accepted Xi's invitation to visit Beijing in April, Xi will visit U.S. later that year

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to visit Beijing in April next year, and that Xi will pay a state visit to the United States later that year, as the leaders held phone talks.Trump made the remarks in a social media post, claiming that the U.S.-China relationship is "extremely strong." The call followed their in-person meeting in Busan on Oct. 30 before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.Calling the call "very good," Trump said that he and Xi discussed the war between Ukraine and Russia, fentanyl, soybeans and other farm products, noting that the two sides have "done a good and very important" deal for U.S. farmers."This call was a follow-up to our highly successful meeting in South Korea, three weeks ago. Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture," he wrote on Truth Social."To that end, President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year," he added.He and Xi agreed that it is important for the leaders to communicate often, Trump said.Trump's envisioned visit to Beijing drew keen attention in Seoul amid speculation that he could attempt to rekindle his personal diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when he is in Northeast Asia. He has repeatedly expressed his openness to resuming engagement with Kim.Yonhap