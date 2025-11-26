금은 오르락 내리락 하지만 ‘김치 프리미엄’은 유지된다
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 11:26
Gold rises or falls, but 'kimchi premium' sticks
금은 오르락 내리락하지만 ‘김치 프리미엄’은 유지된다
Korea JoongAng Daily 5면
Monday, November 17, 2025
Frenzied gold trading continues to fuel a striking price disparity between Korea and the international market, sustaining the so-called kimchi premium during both highs and lows in gold prices.
frenzied: 광분한, 광란한
fuel: 부채질하다
disparity: (특히 한쪽에 불공평한) 차이, 격차
sustain: 유지하다, 지속히다
광적인 금 거래가 계속되며 한국과 국제 시장간 금값 격차를 부추기고, 금값이 오르거나 내릴 때 모두 ‘김치 프리미엄’이 지속되고 있다.
The price difference stems from thin liquidity in Korea’s gold futures market — limiting arbitrage opportunities — and a surge in demand that outstrips supply.
liquidity: 유동성
futures: 선물 (거래)
arbitrage: 차익 거래
outstrip: 능가하다, 앞지르다
한국 금 선물시장의 유동성 부족으로 차익 거래 기회가 제한되는 가운데, 수요가 공급을 크게 웃돌면서 한국과 국제 시장간 금값 차이가 계속되고 있다.
The price gap surged past a whopping 20 percent last month, with the Korean market trading at a premium, as investors’ rising bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts pushed the international spot gold price to a record high of $4,380 per ounce.
whopping: 엄청난, 막대한
bet: 내기
spot: 현물 거래
지난달 한국 시장은 프리미엄이 붙은 채 거래되며 국제 금 가격과의 차이가 무려 20%를 넘어섰다. 이러한 격차는 투자자들이 미국 연방준비제도의 금리 인하 가능성에 베팅을 늘리면서, 국제 금 현물 가격이 온스당 4,380달러로 사상 최고치를 기록하며 형성됐다.
The disparity continued even with late October's weak gold trading. When the international spot gold price plunged more than 4 percent on Oct. 22, its price in Korea still traded at a premium of 3.7 percent — remaining well above the 1 percent gap recommended by the Korea Exchange (KRX).
plunge: 급락하다
remain: 계속 ~이다, 남아 있다
well: 아주, 상당히
지난 10월 하순엔 금 거래가 부진했음에도 불구하고 격차는 계속됐다. 국제 금 현물 가격이 22일 4% 이상 급락했을 때도 한국 내 금 가격은 여전히 3.7%의 프리미엄을 유지하며, 한국거래소가 권고하는 1% 격차를 훨씬 웃돌았다.
As of Friday, the Korean market for the bullion traded at a premium of 2.17 percent, widening the gap as gold price bounced back above $4,200 an ounce this week after sliding below $4,000 in early November, according to the KRX data.
bullion: 금괴 (주로 거래용 귀금속)
widen: 넓히다, 확대하다, 벌어지다
slide: 하락하다, 급락하다
한국거래소 자료에 따르면 금요일(14일) 기준 한국 금시장은 2.17% 프리미엄을 기록했다. 그럼으로써 11월 초 4,000달러 아래로 떨어졌던 금 가격이 이번 주 1온스당 4,200달러 선 위로 반등하며 격차가 더욱 벌어졌다.
“The gold price disparity has occurred regularly in the past few years, in line with the rise in gold investments in Korea,” said Hong Sung-ki, a commodity analyst at LS Securities. “Typically, such price gaps should quickly close through arbitrage. But that isn’t happening because Korea’s futures market lacks sufficient liquidity, leaving no practical way to conduct arbitrage. As a result, the premium persists,” Hong added.
occur: 발생하다
commodity: 원자재
sufficient: 충분한
지난 몇 년간 한국 내 금 투자가 늘어나며 금 가격 격차가 정기적으로 발생해 왔다고 LS증권 홍성기 애널리스트는 말했다. 통상적으로 이런 가격 격차는 차익 거래를 통해 빠르게 해소돼야 하지만, 한국 선물시장의 유동성이 충분하지 않아 실제로 차익 거래를 할 방법이 없기 때문에 프리미엄이 계속 유지되고 있다고 그는 덧붙였다.
Arbitrage is the simultaneous buying and selling of an asset in different markets — such as the spot and futures markets — to lock in a profit from the price difference. However, this type of arbitrage is difficult in Seoul as trades are inactive in the gold futures market, effectively leaving only spot selling as the viable option.
simultaneous: 동시에 일어나는
lock in: 고정하다, 확보하다, 확정짓다
effectively: 사실상, 실질적으로
viable: 실행 가능한, 실현 가능한
차익 거래는 현물시장과 선물시장 등 서로 다른 시장에서 자산을 동시에 사고 팔아 가격 차이로부터 이익을 확보하는 거래를 말한다. 그러나 서울에서는 금 선물시장의 거래가 부진해 이 같은 차익 거래가 어렵고, 사실상 가능한 유일한 방법은 현물 매도 뿐이다.
Korea launched the gold futures market in 1999, but trading volumes have remained weak, with daily turnover as low as 225 million won ($154,166) as of Thursday. To boost market liquidity, the KRX signed a partnership with Korea Investment & Securities in 2022, under which the firm commits to executing a certain level of trades to facilitate contract execution for other investors.
turnover: 거래량
boost: 증가시키다, 활성화하다
execute: 실행하다, 수행하다
facilitate: 원활하게 하다, 촉진하다
한국은 1999년 금 선물시장을 개설했지만, 거래량은 계속 부진해 목요일(13일) 기준 일일 거래대금이 2억2500만 원($154,166)에 불과했다. 시장 유동성을 높이기 위해 한국거래소는 2022년 한국투자증권과 파트너십을 체결했으며, 이에 따라 해당 증권사는 다른 투자자들의 계약 체결을 원활하게 하기 위해 일정 수준의 거래를 수행하기로 약속했다.
Soaring demand far outstripping supply is also fueling the kimchi premium. The average daily gold trading volume on the KRX gold market skyrocketed from 195 kilograms (430 pounds) in January to a staggering 821 kilograms in September and jumped past 1,000 kilograms in October. Gold has been so popular recently that gold distributor Korea Gold Exchange had to suspend sales last month, citing issues with the supply of raw materials and a surge in orders.
skyrocket: 급등하다
staggering: 엄청난, 충격적인
distributor: 유통업자
suspend: 중단하다
수요가 공급을 크게 웃도는 것도 ‘김치 프리미엄’을 부추기고 있다. 한국거래소 금 시장의 일일 평균 거래량은 1월 195kg(430파운드)에서 9월 821kg로 급등했고, 10월에는 1,000kg를 넘어섰다. 최근 금 수요가 워낙 높아 금 유통업체인 한국금거래소는 원자재 공급 문제와 주문 폭주를 이유로 지난달 판매를 일시 중단하기도 했다.
Meeting the jump in demand takes time, as imported gold must go through quality certification and storage procedures before it can be made available for trading.
quality: 품질
storage: 저장, 보관
procedures: 절차, 과정
수입 금은 거래가 가능해지기 전에 품질 인증과 보관 절차를 거쳐야 하기 때문에 수요 급증에 대응하려면 시간이 필요하다.
“Only designated suppliers are allowed to provide gold to our market,” said Choi Ju-yeon, head of the KRX’s commodities market department. “Even though they try to supply as much as possible, including both domestic and imported gold, demand has been overwhelmingly high.”
designated: 지정된, 정해진
overwhelmingly: 압도적으로
“우리 시장에는 지정된 공급업체만 금을 공급할 수 있다”고 한국거래소 일반상품시장부 최주연 팀장이 말했다. “국산과 수입을 포함해 가능한 금을 많이 공급하려 노력하고 있지만, 수요가 압도적으로 높다”고 덧붙였다.
As demand fails to keep up with supply, the Financial Supervisory Service last month raised warnings to investors of potential losses, telling them to be cautious of gold price “as they converge to the international price.”
potential: 잠재적인
cautious: 신중한, 조심스러운
converge: 수렴하다
수요가 공급을 따라가지 못하자 금융감독원은 지난달 투자자들에게 잠재적 손실 가능성을 경고하며 투자에 신중할 것을 당부했다.국내 금값이 결국 국제 가격에 수렴할 거라는 경고였다.
The KRX also issued warnings in September and October, saying that “investors are advised to exercise caution” when trading in the KRX gold market in light of the recent widening gap.
exercise: 행사하다, 발휘하다
in light of: ~을 고려하여, ~에 비추어
한국거래소는 9월과 10월에도 최근 금 가격 격차 확대를 고려해, 금 시장 거래 시 투자자들에게 신중을 기할 것을 당부했다.
Gold prices are expected to rise further, potentially widening the price gap as supply struggles to keep up with demand.
struggle: 애쓰다, 힘겹게 나아가다, 투쟁하다, 허우적거리다
공급이 수요를 따라가지 못하는 상황 속에서 금값은 추가 상승할 것으로 예상되며, 가격 격차가 더 벌어질 가능성이 있다.
J.P. Morgan analysts kept a bullish outlook on the bullion in late October, forecasting that it could reach an average of $5,055 per ounce by the last quarter of 2026, according to a report from Reuters. They cited demand assumptions from investors and central bank buying averaging around 566 tons a quarter next year amid the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle with overlays of stagflation anxiety as reasons for their outlook.
bullish: (주식, 금융) 강세의
forecast: 예측, 전망
overlay: (감정, 기운을) 더하다, 겹치다
로이터 통신에 따르면 J.P.모건 애널리스트들은 10월 하순 금에 대해 강세 전망을 유지하며, 2026년 4분기까지 온스당 평균 5,055달러에 도달할 수 있다고 예측했다. 이들은 연준의 금리 인하 사이클 속에서 투자자 수요와 중앙은행 매입량이 분기별 평균 566톤에 이를 것이라는 가정과 함께 스태그플레이션 우려가 겹친 점을 전망 근거로 제시했다.
“We can see that net buying of gold remains relatively strong considering the major buyers – such as central banks, retail investors and exchange-traded fund inflows,” said Oh Jae-young, an analyst at KB Securities. “Also, given the rate-cutting cycle of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to cut rates at least once next year, the overall environment still appears favorable for gold prices.”
inflow: 유입액
appear: ~처럼 보이다, 나타나다
favorable: 우호적인
KB증권 오재영 애널리스트는 중앙은행, 개인 투자자, 상장지수펀드(ETF) 자금 유입 등 주요 매수자를 고려하면 금 순매수는 여전히 상대적으로 강하다고 밝혔다. 이어 내년에 최소 한 차례 금리 인하가 예상되는 미국 연방준비제도(Fed)의 금리 인하 사이클을 감안하면, 전반적인 금 가격 환경은 여전히 우호적이라고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)