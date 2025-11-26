 Business sentiment reaches 1-year high in November on semiconductor boom: BOK survey
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 08:45
People walk at the shopping area of Myeong-dong in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 25. [YONHAP]

Business sentiment in Korea rose to the highest level in more than a year in November, supported by an ongoing boom in the semiconductor industry and improving consumer sentiment, a central bank survey showed Wednesday.
 
The Composite Business Sentiment Index (CBSI) for all industries came to 92.1 this month, up 1.5 points from October, according to the survey from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

It marked the highest level since October 2024, when the index reached 92.5, and the largest monthly increase since May this year. A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.
 
"The semiconductor boom continued, driving expansion in the manufacturing sector. The non-manufacturing sector also improved, led by retail and wholesale businesses, on the back of stronger consumer sentiment," a BOK official said.
 
The CBSI for manufacturers edged up 0.3 point to 92.7, while the reading for non-manufacturers gained 2.3 points to 91.8. The survey, conducted earlier this month, covered 3,269 companies, including 1,824 manufacturers.

Yonhap
tags korea business survey bank of korea forecast chip semiconductor

