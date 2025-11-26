 IMF recommends raising Korea's retirement age, overhaul seniority-based wages
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

IMF recommends raising Korea's retirement age, overhaul seniority-based wages

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 12:00
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington is seen on Nov. 24, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington is seen on Nov. 24, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that Korea raise its official retirement age from 60 to 65, but only if accompanied by structural reforms — specifically increasing the national pension eligibility age to 68 and overhauling the country’s rigid seniority-based wage system.
 
It is unusual for the IMF to explicitly address the retirement policy of a specific country.
 

Related Article

In a special report titled "Healthy Aging and Labor Market Participation in Korea," released on its website Wednesday, the IMF proposed that Korea extend its statutory retirement age to 65 while simultaneously raising the age to begin receiving National Pension Service benefits to 68.
 
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development “has estimated that increasing the pensionable age to 68 years by 2035 could increase total employment by 14 percent and GDP by 12 percent by 2070,” the report said.
 
The findings underscore the importance of pursuing retirement age extensions and pension reform together to ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension system.
 
The IMF also warned that extending the retirement age without reforming Korea’s seniority-based wage structure could lead to adverse effects. It urged Korea to shift to a performance- and job-based pay system in tandem with retirement age reform.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags imf retirement wage oecd

More in Economy

IMF recommends raising Korea's retirement age, overhaul seniority-based wages

FX authorities, NPS consultative body not a short-term mechanism to ensure won's stability, Finance Ministry says

Corporate direct financing dips over 17% in October

Business sentiment reaches 1-year high in November on semiconductor boom: BOK survey

Consumer sentiment highest since 2017 as 'trust in price stability' strong: BOK

Related Stories

Over 60 percent of businesses prefer rehiring former employees: Poll

Maternity leave worsens Korea's already wide gender wage gap

Korea's potential growth rate drops below 2 percent for first time this year

OECD ups Korea's growth forecast to 2.6 percent

IMF expects pickup in Korea's near-term economic growth, but warns of tariff impact
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)